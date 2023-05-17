Windchill PLM - Solution Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
This is us, your new colleagues
We are part of a function called Technology within Volvo Group Digital & IT with the purpose to secure a modern secure digital platform for the Volvo Group.
We are several IT teams working in a scaled agile setup, where the purpose for the teams is to secure a good and efficient working environment for virtual cross functional collaboration in the product development projects and to improve quality and virtual trust. The teams that are working to support this functionality for the Volvo Group have an ownership and scope based on PLM capabilities where the teams are owning their own product and have a responsibility for the product over its lifetime.
We are working within an international and multicultural environment where the agile teams include a Product Owner, Scrum Master and a mix of digital competences based on the needs for that specific product and scope where we encourage a good working environment, where transparency, ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions and collaborate both within and outside the Group to achieve customer success.
We are now looking for a new team member to join team Spirit that are responsible for the product area PLM Item Management where the team are responsible for making sure that the Parts and CAD documents etc. can be used according to the business needs and that the users can trace versions and manage lifecycle and other changes for these objects.
Key areas and responsibilities in your role as Solution Engineer:
Have a key role for a successful digital transformation processes and drive efficient and effective process improvements in product development.
Work closely and lead with core business representatives, UI/UX experts, Architects to understand expectations and work towards making the transformations as seamless as possible for the business.
Be part of the digital team and play an active role in Volvo 's digital transformation
Be part of daily collaboration that takes place with product development and other functions to understand and describe the needs from an end to end perspective.
Create and maintain an efficient relationship with all stakeholders of digital projects and products.
Who are you?
Bachelor's degree or higher, preferably in Manufacturing or Computer Science.
Experience in IT digitalization, process management, requirement management.
Experience and an understanding of PLM, CAD and 3D visualization and understand the possibilities with collaboration and virtual product data in a PLM tool
Knowledge and experience from Volvos KOLA logic is a plus.
You have a continuous improvement mindset and work proactively.
Ability to express business needs
A business-like approach and broad insight into different types of operations.
You will need to have knowledge from product development processes, preferable in the automotive business.
Experience of agile way of working.
Fluent in English is a must.
You like to work in the intersection between business, technology and user experience, and tend to have a major contribution in the quality processes of the products and services.
Are we the perfect match?
We can offer you:
An attractive working environment where you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment
An opportunity to be part of the digitalization journey for the Volvo group.
To work with exciting techniques and development practices in a complex technical environment
To grow your competence both within IT as well as the automotive domain
You will work in close collaboration with the development team
Together we are delivering cutting edge solutions and services which drive profitability and growth. You will be part of an organization where continues improvements and fulfillment of business value is vital. We are expected to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for a stable and effective development environment to increase the efficiency for our stakeholders.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call me!
Andreas Bergstrand, Delivery Manager PLM Core Gothenburg, phone +46 765535804
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7791108