Wind Technician Rotation
Snapshot of your day
We are looking for a Wind Technician that wants a stimulating and varied job, where you will be responsible for the service and maintenance of wind turbines at our customers' wind farms on rotation.
The rotation is 14/14 - 14 days on and 14 days off.
How you'll make an impact
In this role you will be performing mainly maintenance and troubleshooting on wind turbines across all sites in the Nordics but mainly in Sweden. You will get the chance to use your knowledge of electricity and mechanics where you independently solve problems on site to ensure high operational reliability and provide excellent service to our customers.
Other responsibilities and duties
* A great part of the job is ensuring that on-site work is always carried out with safety as the highest priority. For electrical work, we work according to the Swedish electrical standard (SS-EN 50110-1).
* You will be supporting our customers both remotely and onsite and will coordinate service operations and resolve product issues. This includes carrying out improvement measures and modifications.
* You are responsible for reporting and documentation of your work, including supervising, coordinating and follow up jobs performed by subcontractors.
Our employee's knowledge is important to us. You will therefore start with a training at Siemens Gamesa training center in Denmark as well as in different locations in Sweden.
What you bring
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change, but also:
* Minimum high school education with a technical focus. Education in Electricity, hydraulics or mechanics is advantageous.
* Experience in wind power is a big advantage.
* Fluent in English and Swedish, written and oral.
Are comfortable working on high heights.
