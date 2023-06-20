Wind farm maintenance technician
InnoVent Vänern AB / Elektronikjobb / Hammarö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Hammarö
2023-06-20
, Karlstad
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos InnoVent Vänern AB i Hammarö
Since 2001, InnoVent SAS has been developing, financing, constructing, and operating wind and solar parks in Europe, Africa, and Asia. With over 300 MW in operation, 150 MW under construction, and awaiting authorization, InnoVent is one of the largest independent wind energy developers in France. InnoVent's footprint extends across the entire African continent, with over 1300 MW in development and a presence in around fifteen African countries as an Independent Power Producer (IPP).
Since 2019, InnoVent owns an offshore wind farm in Sweden and in order to strengthen its teams and support its growth, we are looking to hire a Wind farm maintenance technician. For more information, please visit www.innovent.fr.
Mission
Surrounded by a team of experienced technicians with expertise in different wind turbine brands (Enercon, Winwind1, Winwind3, XEMC, Lagerwey), you will be responsible for carrying out:
• annual and semi-annual preventive maintenance on different types of wind turbines
• corrective maintenance
• installation of measurement equipment (Sodar or Lidar)
• technical improvements (automatic restarters for delivery substations, structural retrofits on wind turbines, etc.)
• intervention reports
Although the primary mission of our technicians is to produce wind energy, the diversity of InnoVent's roles allows them to leverage their skills in multiple sectors and in numerous countries.
Profile
• 2-year university level
• Experience in wind turbine maintenance and service required
• Computer knowledge of Pack Office
• No incompatibility with height
• Strong commitment to safety, both in general and within the work environment.
• Training in working at heights or GWO would be a plus
• Frequent regional and international travel and flexibility
• Dynamism, commitment, rigor, autonomy, teamwork and team spirit.
• Curiosity
Salary and benefits
• Gross salary of 29 000 SEK
• Variable bonus based on production/availability of different farms (calculated on the basis of 6000 SEK/month for 100% production/availability)
• 50% company mutual insurance
• 10EUR packed lunch
• Employee savings scheme (profit-sharing)
• Company car
And if joining InnoVent is much more than just taking up a position?
Joining us means:
• Enjoying a friendly working environment in a company with a human scale.
• Being part of an international setting with numerous projects abroad.
• Having the opportunity to grow within a mission-driven company that is constantly evolving and has a significant impact on the planet.
• Becoming a part of a rapidly growing company where there is still much to be built.
• Joining a young, dynamic, and ambitious team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-20
E-post: msadallah@innovent.fr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare InnoVent Vänern AB
(org.nr 559225-1044)
Nolgardsvagen 7 (visa karta
)
663 41 HAMMARÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
O&M Manager
Mustafa Sadallah msadallah@innovent.fr +33609492888 Jobbnummer
7901181