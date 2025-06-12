Web & SoMe Manager Germany
2025-06-12
Job description
Web & Social Media Manager, Visit Sweden
Are you passionate about digital communication, ideation, and content development and want to create engaging and inspiring marketing communication to promote Sweden as a destination? If you speak German and understand the German market and the social media landscape, this is the perfect role for you.
Visit Sweden seeks an experienced and proactive Web & Social Media Manager for the German market, responsible for translations and our digital channels in Germany. In this key role, you will be part of a global team that creates ideas and content and maintains our web to strengthen Sweden's image as an attractive travel destination.
Responsibilities
As Web and Social Media Manager, you will maintain, optimize, and develop visitsweden.de, our social media channels, and our German newsletter. You will create compelling and inspiring content such as text, video, and photography and feel confident behind and in front of the camera.
You are passionate about social media and understand what drives engagement-both organic and paid advertising and communication. You know how to create reach and engaging content using the right tone of voice, formats, and timing. You'll collaborate closely with your colleagues in other markets to co-create marketing initiatives and support our main campaign efforts.
Main tasks include:
• Ideation, scripting, and visual content production (video/photo) from idea to analysis of KPI:s and marketing efforts
• Planning inspiring content for web and social media channels for long and short-term brand building and effect (Visitsweden.de, Meta, YouTube, TikTok)
• Publish standout content (video, images, text), particularly for Meta (Instagram & Facebook) and TikTok
• Community management on social media, both German and global accounts
• Ensuring linguistic and visual quality across both organic and paid content
• Working with newsletters, SEO, and continuous performance analysis
• Ensuring accessibility and optimized content on visitsweden.de
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• At least 3 years of experience in a similar role
• Native-level German
• Strong command of English, both spoken and written
• Relevant education in digital marketing
• Proven experience in creative content production for digital channels (ideation as well as production)
• Knowledge of and interest in Sweden as a travel destination
• Good understanding of web analytics, SEO, and content management systems
• Willingness to travel occasionally
Desirable Skills
• Good Swedish skills (primarily spoken), as Swedish is the corporate language
• Experience with tools such as Falcon, Canva, and AI prompting
• Comfortable working both independently and in cross-functional, multicultural teams
• Familiarity with camera work and editing
• Strong interest in the social media landscape and digital innovation
About the company
VS VisitSweden AB
What We Offer
Visit Sweden is a state-owned company that aims to market Sweden as a travel destination. You will work with communication in an inclusive and creative work environment. We are a dynamic, global team driven by a passion for sustainable development, innovation, and strengthening Sweden as a travel destination.
Location: Hamburg, Germany, or Stockholm, Sweden
Start Date: As soon as possible
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Visit Sweden
By marketing Sweden as a tourist destination and promoting conscious travel, Visit Sweden creates the conditions to strengthen the country's appeal and competitiveness.
Find out more about us and our work: https://corporate.visitsweden.com/om-oss/
Application deadline: 24 June This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Randstad. For more information, please contact Lotta Carlsson on +46 73 075 23 25.
