Design Engineering Analyst Metals
Avaron AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Göteborg Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a hands-on role at the intersection of metallurgy, testing, and product quality in the automotive industry. The focus is on understanding how different metals perform in real components and identifying what drives defects, corrosion, and failures. You will work with several material types, with particular emphasis on cast aluminum, while also supporting investigations involving extruded aluminum, steel, cast iron, and related alloys.
This is a role for you who enjoy combining practical lab work with analytical thinking. You will help generate the material insights that internal teams need to solve problems, improve designs, and move development forward. It is an interesting opportunity because you get to work close to both the lab and the engineering questions behind complex metal behavior.
Job DescriptionYou perform mechanical testing and microstructural analysis in the lab.
You prepare test objects for microscopy and evaluate material behavior through structured analysis.
You investigate failures, corrosion-related issues, and casting-related deviations to support root cause understanding.
You help ensure that lab equipment is functional, maintained, and calibrated.
You provide technical support and findings to internal stakeholders in a clear and useful way.
You write reports and present results so that complex observations can be understood and acted on.
Depending on your experience, you also contribute to test development, research activities, and theoretical analysis.
RequirementsStrong background in metallurgy.
Experience with mechanical testing, including tensile testing, bend testing, and preparation of samples for microscopy.
Ability to perform metallurgical analysis and support failure investigations.
Strong problem-solving skills and a pragmatic way of approaching technical challenges.
Ability to work independently, learn quickly, and manage your time effectively.
Attention to detail while keeping the bigger picture in mind.
Good communication skills and the ability to explain technical findings in a concise, clear way.
Ability to complete a basic background check.
Nice to haveDegree in Metallurgy or Materials Science.
Experience with microstructural analysis of aluminum and steel.
Experience with metals casting, casting defects, and failure analysis.
Experience with optical microscopy and sample preparation.
Experience with SEM/EDS analysis.
Experience contributing to test development or research-related work.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7847213-2034640". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9946565