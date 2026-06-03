Automotive Test Engineer for SW, Electronics and HW
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team working with alarm and tailgate functions in a complex automotive environment where software, electronics and hardware need to perform reliably together. In this role, you will help secure the quality of vehicle functions from early component verification to full validation in vehicle, with a strong focus on structured testing, fault tracing and close collaboration across the development chain.
You will work in an environment where requirement owners, system owners and suppliers all contribute to the final result, which means you get a broad view of how vehicle functions are developed, verified and improved. The role combines hands-on testing with analytical work, from planning test activities and preparing test objects to investigating faults, reviewing results and driving issues toward resolution. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy real-world verification and want to influence quality across the full test flow.
Job DescriptionYou will plan and coordinate verification and validation activities for tailgate-related functions together with requirement owners and suppliers.
You will define test activities, required equipment, asset under test setup and DUT preparedness as part of the overall test system flow.
You will perform component, domain and complete verification in rig, boxcar, HIL and vehicle environments.
You will develop test methods and write test cases in Carweaver and vTestStudio for both manual and automated testing.
You will drive test execution, follow up on results and help ensure that deliveries meet agreed acceptance criteria.
You will create fault reports and contribute to investigations together with function owners, system owners and suppliers.
You will independently fault trace issues, capture logs and carry out measurements on components, actuators and signals.
You will work with automation scripts and contribute to pushing test activities into CI.
You will review test reports and communicate findings clearly to the stakeholders involved.
RequirementsExperience in automated verification of system design and software.
Experience in both manual testing and test automation within software, electronics and hardware.
Ability to read electrical schematics and use instruments such as voltmeters and oscilloscopes.
Experience in fault tracing, log analysis and measurement on components, actuators and signals.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in electronics, mechatronics or a similar field.
Valid Swedish B driver's license.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with Carweaver, CANalyzer/CANoe, Inca, DSA, Car Config Edit and Team Center.
Experience with test automation tools such as VT System and vTestStudio.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7847183-2034637". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9946560