Web Developer
Pouch company logistic AB / Webbmasterjobb / Värmdö
2025-09-13
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
Visa alla jobb hos Pouch company logistic AB i Värmdö
We are now looking for a Web Developer for our e-commerce.
You will be part of the e-commerce at Pouch Company, which is currently in an exciting phase where we develop our services digital communication, e-commerce and websites for our own brand.
We are looking for you who has experience working as a web developer in WordPress and WooCommerce and you have good knowledge in Php, HTML, CSS and Javascript.
Here you work with a team with great commitment to the same goal - to create value for our customers.
As a developer with us, you build a fast dynamic customized site and e-commerce solution in WordPress. You like problem solving and programming structured for code reuse.
The role includes:
• Building a customized website and e-commerce site.
• Work with the entire process from solution to testing.
• Participate in dialogues with our customers to find the best solution and plan future projects and improvements.
• Keep our site up to date, fast and secure.
• Collaborate with other colleagues within the company to streamline our work. You have:
• Work experience in web development and programming.
• Knowledge of HTML, PHP, JavaScript, MySQL and CSS.
• Knowledge of WordPress and WooCommerce.
• Knowledge in SEO, web analysis and e-commerce tracking in Google Analytics.
• Experience of business system integrations & API connections. You are:
As a person, you are both committed and curious and you take it for granted to stay up to date in web development to find new, effective solutions. You are responsible and careful, while sticking to set goals and time frames. You are happy to collaborate with others and see the team as a source of knowledge and development.
Terms:
The position is a full-time position with access by agreement.
For questions about the position, contact order@pouchcompany.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-13
E-post: order@pouchcompany.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pouch company logistic AB
(org.nr 559483-7204) Jobbnummer
9507360