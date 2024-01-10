Water Management Engineer
2024-01-10
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
, Norsjö
, Lycksele
, Malå
, Gällivare
Do you want to create sustainable solutions in the mining sector and have an interest in water management?
Then we want to know more about you, apply now!
Tasks
We are looking for an engineer with expertise in water management for employment at Boliden's Department of Mining Waste and Water Management
You will work broadly with issues related to water management. This includes, among other things, to:
Support Boliden's mining areas (Aitik, Garpenberg, the Boliden area, Tara and Kevitsa) in the work of developing and updating water balance for the operation,
Support in the production of forecasts for planning and control of water as a resource, and evaluation of results,
Support in ensuring that conditions according to environmental permits are complied with,
Support in improvement work connected to coordination and standardization of water data, environmental data, etc.,
Support in improvement work and implementation of standards such as ICMM's Water stewardship,
Support in coordinating Boliden's work with water models and water data to ensure knowledge transfer between business units and projects,
Be involved in research and development projects regarding water management and water quality.
If you have several years of documented experience in modelling and water management in the mining industry, the role can be adapted and given additional and more advanced tasks linked to the management of strategic issues regarding water management.
The position is a permanent position based in either Boliden, Stockholm, Aitik, Garpenberg, Kevitsa (Finland) or Tara (Ireland).
Qualifications
You have a university degree in engineering or science, with a suitable specialization or education in geology, environmental science, hydrology, or water chemistry. It is an advantage if you have experience with GoldSim and Excel, or similar tools, for modelling water balance.
We are looking for a person who is result-oriented and has a good sense of planning and prioritization. You enjoy identifying and finding solutions to problems. Contacts with both external and internal partners will be a central part of your job, so it is important to have good collaboration skills and that collaboration is natural for you.
The position requires that you can express yourself fluently both orally and in writing in English. In addition, knowledge of Swedish and/or Finnish is an advantage (as it is the language used for communication with authorities). The position will require travel with associated overnight stays. Driver's license for car is a requirement. Starting date is as agreed.
Apply Now
Every trip at Boliden is unique, what will yours look like? A warm welcome with your application, with your CV, until Sunday 11 February 2024.
We offer you
Collaborating with employees in Boliden's operations, government agencies, local residents and other stakeholders is an important part of the work, as is striving for continuous improvements for the business. Boliden's corporate culture is characterised by our core values of care, courage, and responsibility.
Boliden is an established employer with collective agreements and occupational pensions. We offer benefits such as flexible working conditions, opportunities for skills development, many different career paths, health and medical care. Our work is characterised by care for people, the environment and society. We are happy to help and welcome you to us!
Curious to know more
Do you want to know more about the service? Contact me, Magnus Bergknut, Head of Department, 070-810 54 72, magnus.bergknut@boliden.com
For union information, please contact Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, 0910-70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09. Questions regarding your application are answered by Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Bertil Karlsson, 0910-77 32 78
About Us
The Mine Waste and Water Management department is part of Boliden Staff Mines with approximately 300 employees, which includes the departments Sustainability, HR & Security, Finance, Business Development, Technology, and Exploration. The Department of Mining Waste and Water Management is a technical expert function tasked with, among other things, developing our working methods, supporting and quality assuring Boliden mines' work with mining waste and water management, as well as conducting research and external monitoring. The department currently employs engineers with knowledge in geotechnical engineering and dam safety, water management, geochemistry, hydrogeology and remediation. We will now further strengthen the organization with a development engineer with expertise in water management.
Keywords: Boliden, Skellefteå, Engineering, Water management, Water modelling, Water quality, Mining waste, Environmental permits, ICMMs Water stewardship.
Central Verksamhet - Forskning/utvec Kontakt
Head of department
Magnus Bergknut magnus.bergknut@boliden.com 0708105472 Jobbnummer
