Warehouse Technician
2023-10-19
We are looking for a Warehouse Technician to join Kedali Sweden's Supply Chain Team. Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
Warehouse Technicians are members of our supply chain team that keep the warehouse orderly. They ensure that the materials we need for production are at the right place at the right time and prepare the finished product for shipping.
Main tasks include but are not limited to:
Daily material Receiving and Put-away operations
Inventory control and stock taking
Unpacking, sorting, repacking, and labelling
Daily improvements to ensure a high level of Safety and Quality within area
Perform barcode scanning by hand terminals for all item movements in the warehouse and achieve inventory accuracy in the ERP system
Follow up the regular work orders for the part distribution to the consumption areas
Perform cycle counts for stock accuracy
Competence and experience:
Relevant experience within warehouse operations
Relevant experience within forklift and/or reach truck driving
Forklift license (truckkort) according to TLP 10 standard
Driving License (B)
Fluency in English
Available for shift work & overtime
Basic computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, ERP-systems, and MS in general)
Cooperative, honest and transparent with management and colleagues
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
