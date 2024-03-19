Wacqt Summer Intern On Automatic Calibration Of A Quantum Processor
2024-03-19
We invite applications a WACQT summer intern to work on Automatic Calibration of a Quantum Processor. You will work in the stimulating research environment of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year initiative started in 2018 with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology. The core project of the centre is to build a quantum computer based on superconducting circuits. You will be part of the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) within the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) department, working in a large team of PhDs, postdocs and researchers. You will have access to state-of-the-art measurement laboratories for superconducting quantum devices.
The Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) at Chalmers is currently working on the experimental characterization of a 25 qubits quantum processor, with the aim of being able to run complex quantum algorithms on it soon. To perform any computation, we use electrical signals that control, manipulate and measure the state of each qubit in the quantum processor. To carry out an operation on a qubit, we need to precisely know the relevant signal parameters, for example its frequency, or the appropriate amplitude and duration of the signal for each particular operation. The calibration of these parameters is achieved by a sequence of measurements, chained one after the other, while in between a mathematical analysis extracts the relevant parameter.
Contract terms
Temporary employment, 10 weeks.
This is a paid internship.
Qualifications
Essential:
• Bachelor deegree in Physics, Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, or equivalent.
• Good verbal and written communication skills in English
• Ability to program in high-level languages such as Python or C
You have a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. You are self-motivated, pay attention to detail, and possess a problem-solving analytical ability.
Desirable:
• You have taken courses on Quantum Physics.
• The ideal candidate has expertise in some of the following: design and fabrication of superconducting circuits, experimental quantum computing, microwave quantum optics, or related fields in experi-mental physics
• You have some experience from working on quantum computing
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, 20240184 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 2024-04-18
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Giovanna Tancredi, tancredi@chalmers.se
Dr Tong Liu, tong.liu@chalmers.se
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
