VP of IT - Troax Group
Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-04-08
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB i Jönköping
, Värnamo
, Göteborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Troax is the global leader in mesh panel safety solutions - and we're passionate about creating safer workplaces around the world. Founded in Sweden and now active in over 40 countries, we help customers protect people, machinery, and property through smart, reliable solutions for machine guarding, warehouse partitioning, and property protection.
Our growth continues strong: in 2025, sales totaled approximately EUR261 million, and we are now about 1,600 employees working together to drive innovation, quality, and customer value. Join a company with a friendly culture, a forward-thinking mindset, and the ambition to make a real difference.
Learn more: www.troax.com
We are now looking for a Vice President of IT who wants to take full responsibility for IT across Troax Group and set the long term IT agenda in an international manufacturing environment.
About the role
As Vice President of IT, you have overall responsibility for developing, leading and driving the Troax Group IT strategy and enterprise architecture in close alignment with the overall business strategy. This is a senior, business critical role with a clear mandate to ensure that IT processes, systems and tools create real business value globally.
You lead and develop the global IT organisation covering infrastructure, applications, ERP architecture, project management, business intelligence, information security and support. The role involves close collaboration with Group Management, regional functions and the wider organisation, as well as responsibility for prioritising and driving digital initiatives that strengthen efficiency, scalability and competitiveness.
As VP of IT, you are part of the Group Management Team and contribute to M&A activities, both pre- and post-deal.
Key responsibilities
Develop and implement the IT strategy and enterprise IT architecture in line with the Group's overall objectives and growth agenda
Ensure that information and IT solutions effectively support business decisions and operational needs, including BI systems and analytics tools
Lead, coach and develop the global IT organisation across infrastructure, applications, projects, BI, security and support
Drive and prioritise digital transformation initiatives in a manufacturing and industrial context
Ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations and manage IT risk, information security and data integrity
Own and manage the IT budget, resources and vendor relationships
Build strong collaboration with the business and develop networks of IT key users across the Group
Contribute to M&A activities, both before and after acquisitions
Qualifications
Minimum 5 years of experience in similar senior roles, such as VP of IT or CIO, preferably within an international group environment
Experience from manufacturing industry or other complex, process driven and business critical environments
Strong leadership capabilities with proven experience in change management and digital transformation
Solid understanding of IT related laws, regulations and information security in an international context
A strategic mindset combined with strong business acumen
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage effectively at all levels of the organisation
Experience in leading and developing international teams and driving complex IT and digital initiatives
Who are you?
You are a clear, decisive and strategic leader who dares to make decisions while building engagement and collaboration across the organisation. You are comfortable balancing technology, business and people, and thrive in a role that operates close to the business in an international industrial environment.
Location and way of working
The position is based in Jönköping area. We are open to a hybrid working model where approx. 50% of the time is located on our sites in Hillerstorp & Värnamo, since large parts of the team are based there. Travelling is also a natural part of the job.
Why Troax?
At Troax, you will take on a key leadership role in an international industrial group with a strong culture, clear values and high ambitions. This is an opportunity to shape, modernise and develop the global IT landscape, with a clear mandate and close collaboration with Group Management.
Application
In this recruitment, Troax Group is collaborating with Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting. For questions about the role, please contact Ulrika at ulrika@gruffman.nu
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. Please apply no later than April 20. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7485370-1931168". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 559169-8070), https://www.gruffman.nu
553 16 (visa karta
)
553 16 JÖNKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Gruffman Jobbnummer
9842421