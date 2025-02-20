VP Head of Quality, EHS and Sustainability
At Alleima, our Strip division is at the forefront of innovation, producing high -quality precision strip steel for a variety of industries. As the VP Head of Quality, EHS and Sustainability, you will have the opportunity to influence and drive the quality and sustainability standards within this critical division. Your leadership will ensure that our strip products continue to meet the highest standards of excellence, contributing to our reputation as a global leader in materials technology. You will play a pivotal role in transforming industries and redefining the future of materials technology. Join us on our journey towards a more sustainable future and make a lasting impact.
Apply today and be part of our legacy!
Placement: Sandviken
About the role:
In this role you will be responsible for developing and executing policies, strategies, and initiatives that promote product quality, workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. You will lead a dynamic team of five specialists and managers, driving excellence across various domains.
• Responsible for Strips management system and ensuring best practices are followed.
• Drive and coordinate quality, EHS, and sustainability work.
• Coordinate and lead audits and management reviews for the management systems.
• Inform and train the organization within the area of responsibility.
• Ensure processes are in place to meet legal requirements.
• Respond to product safety questions and monitor relevant directives and laws.
• Drive sustainability projects and create sales materials for customers.
• Ensure compliance with requirements and relay advice from the central Compliance group.
This role will join the Strip Management Team and share its expertise with team members.
About you:
You hold a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Quality Management, Industrial Engineering, or equvivalent, and have previously held a managerial position in quality. Your experience in ISO auditing is advantageous, and having worked in the steel industry is appreciable. You communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
Your driven and social personality makes you an effective people manager, capable of thinking holistically while also paying attention to detail. At Alleima, your leadership will be instrumental in guiding our journey towards innovation and sustainable advancement. You will be part of a global entity with deep Swedish roots, valuing transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability.
What you can expect from us
At Alleima, we're more than a leading steel company - we're a global community of innovators, tirelessly working together to transform industries and redefine the future of materials technology.
Within Alleima, your passion and dedication to our cause are not just recognized - they're celebrated. You are part of a larger vision, a collective fostering mutual respect, personal growth, and unwavering support.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Additional information
For questions regarding the process please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruiter, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Stefan Jonsson, Unionen, +46 70396 03 00
Please apply before the 2025- 03-21
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work.With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
