Visual Designer - digitally focused
Stockholm Design Lab AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm Design Lab AB i Stockholm
Stockholm Design Lab (SDL) is now looking for a Designer with a high focus of digital UI/UX that can join our multidisciplinary design team in Stockholm. As part of the SDL team, you will add value to the design of visual experiences in a variety of brand and digital touch-points, ranging from startups and art institutions to global tech giants, e-commerce solutions and everything in-between. As a digitally focused Designer, you will work together within our team of other designers and strategists, and art directors, exploring and creating the experiences of tomorrow. The ideal candidate will be proactive with a problem-solving mindset and ideally have 5-7 years of professional experience.
This role will be central in some of our most interesting brand identity projects, where we blend brand experience and digital user experience. We believe in iterative exploration, through experience prototyping to verify the precision of the design solutions. The role will also be focused on the Asian market, so experience working with brands from the region, as well as having Korean and /or Japanese language skills is required for the position.
We are looking for people that have a systematic mindset and approach where experience in digital design systems is advantageous. The right candidate should also have experience in developing identities and extending brand identities into digital touch-points. You should be open-minded and curious, have a user-centric approach with the aim of solving a mix of brand and identity needs with right solutions for companies. We are also looking for a high-level understanding of typography creation and usage across digital applications.
What SDL look for:
• Open-minded and curious.
• Empathy for real people and needs, as a source to the brand solutions of tomorrow.
• Have a proactive approach with a problem-solving mindset.
• Passionate about collaboration and not afraid to go outside of your comfort zone or discipline, to support design solutions.
• Comfortable in utilising design processes to meet and explore the project goals.
• Live and breathe design, art and culture with an interest in the evolution of digital experience.
• Humble enough to take direction, brave enough to offer critical feedback.
• A personality that enhances the dynamics of the team spirit.
You will have:
• 5 to 7 years of professional experience as a Visual Designer/Graphic Designer, mainly focusing on digital design.
• Experience in digital methodologies and design processes, from concept to wire-framing and prototyping to final delivery.
• Capable of sometimes working through the whole design process, from concept to final design and design guidelines.
• Experience and knowledge in working with digital desktop/app/mobile standards and principles.
• Excellence in aesthetics, with an eye for detail through final execution and pixel perfect delivery.
• Branding and identity development, from conceptual development to final delivery in a variety of touch-points.
• Knowledge about advancements within and around the field of design, brand expression and digital UX/UI.
• A portfolio that showcases not only the quality of your work but also highlights a user-centric design approach.
• The ability and experience to deliver projects that meet the needs of the client, project scope, budget and timeline.
• Ability to speak for yourself and your work within a group, team and clients.
• An interest in coding and the development of interaction design, HTML, CSS, processing etc is advantageous.
Tools:
• Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, Figma or similar
• Wire-framing & information architecture tools and experience
• Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Cinema 4D or similar animation programs
If this sounds like a position for you, please apply with your CV and portfolio by sending us an email to jobs@sdl.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16
E-post: jobs@sdl.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm Design Lab AB
(org.nr 556551-2893)
Eastmansvägen 12 A (visa karta
)
113 61 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8732639