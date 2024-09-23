vipas job template
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
As a Data Engineer, you will strengthen our client's Data Delivery function within the area of Data & Analytics. You have a key role in the success of data product deliveries with our Client. Working in one of our agile Data Delivery teams, you will develop new and maintain existing data integration into the data platform on AWS for Finance, Compliance, and Risk.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and support data pipelines on Bank's AWS-based Data Platform.
• Transform designs and requirements into efficient, easily maintainable, and reusable code.
• Automate as much as possible, from CI/CD pipelines to testing and to data quality.
• Collaborate with, help, and support team members and other stakeholders.
• Participate in the Solution Design process.
• As we strive to work according to DevOps practices, you will share the responsibility with the rest of the team for making sure that our solutions are developed, tested, deployed and run well.
Requirements:
• Having data engineering experience with minimum 2 years Redshift Datawarehouse development
• Experience with data technologies in AWS, i.e. S3, Python, IAM, AWS Glue, AWS Athena, Spark, Redshift, Airflow etc
• Strong SQL and PL/SQL skills
• Capable to conceptualize complex technical issues
• Ability to understand data from business context
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Please feel free to reach me at Shrini@vipas.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shrinivasan Sampath Kumar shrini@vipas.se +46 728479197 Jobbnummer
8916326