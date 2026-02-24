Vibration Engineer
2026-02-24
Are you a person who is passionate about understanding how rotating machinery performs and eager to contribute to reliable and sustainable energy solutions? Then this could be the right role for you! We are now looking for a Vibration Engineer for our client in Finspång - we look forward to receiving your application!
About the position
Professionals Nord is right now looking for a Vibration Engineer on behalf of our client. Our client is one of the world's leading companies in energy technology, developing sustainable solutions for power generation and industrial energy systems. The company operates globally and is driven by innovation, research, and advanced technology to help customers deliver reliable, efficient, and climate-friendly energy.
This position is part of our consulting assignment. You will be employed by Professionals Nord and work as a consultant with our client for an initial period of 12 months. The long-term intention is for you to be offered direct employment with the client, given that all parties are satisfied with the collaboration.
The Role and the team:
As a Vibration Engineer, you will collaborate with experienced engineers and use innovative remote monitoring systems to support engine start-ups at test beds and on-site after overhauls. You will investigate vibration behavior, resolve engineering discrepancies, and help ensure optimal performance of gas and steam turbines and generators.
You will also contribute to product improvements, provide hands-on support during engine preparation and testing, and assist field activities remotely to maintain strong customer relationships. All work is carried out in line with Environment, Health, and Safety regulations. This is a fantastic opportunity for early-career professionals to make a real impact on sustainable energy solutions.
You will join a welcoming team within the R&D Test department, specifically in the Measurement, Vibration, Acoustics, and Emission group. This team is dedicated to ensuring the performance and reliability of our products. The team values work/life balance and fosters a supportive environment where you can grow your skills and build a valuable network of international colleagues!
To succeed in this role, we think you bring:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical, Industrial, Thermal, Aerospace, or Electrical Engineering, or a related field in Physics
A few years of experience working in an industrial environment, for example within process industry, energy, pulp and paper, manufacturing, or a similar field
The willingness to travel approximately 90 days per year to support on-site activities on short notice
A basic understanding of electrical distribution systems and control systems
Strong proficiency in written and verbal communication skills in English
We also believe that your personal qualities are key to how well you will thrive in this role. You are highly motivated, with a strong eagerness to learn and grow in the energy sector. You showcase flexibility and adaptability and have a genuine interest in developing practical skills in measurement chains and data acquisition systems. Strong interpersonal skills and a collaborative mindset allow you to work effectively with diverse teams and learn from experienced colleagues. With a proactive attitude and problem-solving approach, you are passionate about tackling engineering challenges and driving successful project outcomes.
Start: As agreed
Selection: Ongoing
Location: Finspång
You can apply for this position by filling in your information and attaching your documents. After confirming your account, we recommend logging in to "My Pages" to create your candidate profile, which will increase your chances of landing your dream job! Selection is done on a rolling basis, so we may have progressed with other candidates before the job posting closes.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. If you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact me at amanda.sanden@pn.se
#vibrationengineer #R&DTest #Finspång
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
Professionals Nord
Amanda Sandén amanda.sanden@pn.se
9761590