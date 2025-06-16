Verification/ Test Leader

Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille
2025-06-16


Core Responsibilities
• Perform verification on a full system level and/or Embedded SW
• Develop and improve test methods and tools
• Perform exploratory testing on the telematics product
• Improve test environment and hands-on work with test rigs
• Develop simulation
• Document test methods
• Be responsible for couple of E2E function as Verification function owner

Required Qualifications
• Experience from verification work in embedded system
• Good to have testing experience in Centralized High performing ECUs
• Good to have testing experience from connectivity and SW update domains in automotive.
• Relevant experience in verification tool chains (e.g Vector CAN tools, CANoe).
• Well spoken and written English

Meriting
It is meritorious if you have knowledge or skills in
• Master's degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education
• Experience of Volvo AB
• Truck driving license
• Jira
• SE-Tool
• Protus
• Develop simulations in CANoe
• Robot framework
• Jenkins
• Telematics and Infotainment market knowledge
• SW configurator

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-16
E-post: sadhana@aurora-engineering.net

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Aurora Engineering AB (org.nr 559435-4606)

Jobbnummer
9391206

