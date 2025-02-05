Verification & Validation Engineer
2025-02-05
Polestar is an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in. Our focus is on uncompromised design and technology. We constantly redefine the norm and challenge ourselves to shine. Passion and emotion drive us, electricity and innovation drive our cars. Our products are excellent, efficient, and entertaining.
In Polestar's future, there is no room for shortcuts, excuses, or compromises. We are all in, dedicated on our ambition. Guiding our industry forward through pure, progressive performance.
Polestar is currently looking to recruit a Verification & validation Engineer.
Let us describe the challenge we offer.
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Your experience as Verification & validation Engineer within Software Integration & Test Team would be invaluable to us both in component development and concept studies. If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you.
What you'll do:
The Polestar Software Integration and Test team is responsible for the design and development of Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) rigs ,box cars and the software testing of Electronic Control Units (ECUs). As a Verification & Validation Engineer, you will play a key role in designing and developing HIL rigs. Collaborating with your colleagues, you will perform HIL development and testing activities, establishing the necessary processes and workflows. Your duties will include setting up processes, defining ways of working, executing tests, and analysing results to ensure the highest quality and performance of our ECUs
Your responsibilities will be:
Design and develop automated test scripts and tools for test rigs
Collaborate with development teams to Design and Construct HILs according to needs
Support our internal customers in a way that makes HIL usage effective and successful.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues with the HIL infrastructure.
Propose solutions as well as bring support to define requirements to the present and future in the growing area of HIL.
Work with team to maintain and improve the automated testing infrastructure.
Maintain and improve the testing infrastructure with regards to simulations and plant models.
Keep up to date with industry trends and best practices in test automation and HIL development.
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have a strong will to create the future of electric vehicles. As a person you are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized and driven. You're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You have a good understanding of how you can apply your knowledge and modify models to current issues within the working area.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
M.sc or B.sc in Electronics, Software or equivalent university degree
Experience with HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) testing and simulation rigs, especially Vector based systems.
Experience with Agile development methodologies.
Experience in scripting language like: CAPL/Python
Experience in Automotive communication protocols (CAN/Flex ray/Ethernet)
Experience with design and development of "Test Solutions"
Excellent collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
If you believe you have what it takes to work at the heart of automotive innovation, then we look forward to reviewing your application.
