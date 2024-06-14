Verification & Performance Leader
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-06-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON, we're dedicated to creating a world of mobility that is efficient, safe, and sustainable. We're seeking a Verification and Performance Leader to guide our testing, verification processes and performance development within the ePropulsion VCT.
We are transforming transportation together and we want you to join us.
You will be focusing on ePropulsion systems for heavy applications. Your role is pivotal in ensuring our products deliver on energy efficiency, propulsion power, noise, EMC, and durability.
Your tasks:
Manage testing activities across various platforms, including in-house and external partners.
Collaborate closely with test engineers and support functions to drive analysis and results.
Lead a dynamic team in managing testing activities including collaborations with in-house teams and external partners.
Utilize your strategic planning skills to oversee budgeting and result analysis, making a significant impact on our product development.
Report to the PM/Manager for ENTV and contribute to the VCT triad's success.
Your Role:
In the role of Verification Leader, you will be responsible for overseeing the validation tests of ePropulsion products in collaboration with the platform team. Working alongside a seasoned core team and various cross-functional groups, you will take charge of the validation strategy.
Lead validation testing within the System analysis and testing team, working alongside a highly experienced core team.
Own the validation plan, ensuring its creation, coordination, and execution.
Oversee the preparation and durability testing of test objects.
Evaluate maturity levels and provide insightful recommendations for product improvements.
Develop and set performance target for propulsion units in close collaboration with experts
Support in breaking down performance target to sub.systems.
Lead cross-functional and cross-brand teams in delivering outstanding results.
Your profile:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, with a background in development of automotive products.
Proficiency in engine performance, design, and testing.
A self-starter with excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication abilities and fluency in both Swedish and English.
Preferably leadership experience.
We offer:
A creative environment that fosters career development.
An innovative and supportive environment that encourages professional growth.
A collaborative team that tackles challenges together.
More information
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact hiring manager Johan Herland +46707491074
Application
The application shall contain a CV. A personal letter is not necessary. You will however be asked to answer some questions when applying. Please apply through our website HR Inline/Job search at Scania as soon as possible and no later than 25th of June 2024.
You can also call my colleague, Patrik Neckman who is in charge of the recruitment process itself at +46737269409 if you are wondering anything about the recruitment process.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experience could be a perfect fit for our team!
At TRATON we are dedicated to transforming transportation together for a sustainable world. Our mission is to collaborate with our customers and partners to deliver innovative solutions that address the operational challenges facing the transportation industry.
A background check might be conducted in this recruitment process.
Scania will not publish this job ad on other websites and kindly declines job portals to contact us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8750589