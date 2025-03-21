Verification Data Management Engineer
2025-03-21
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
The Role
Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Lab & Data is a group within the Electromobility Test & Verification organization, responsible for the ESS lab and verification data infrastructure. We are looking for a Verification Data Management Engineer with a passion for developing tools for data processing, management and presentation. You are eager to continuously improve and contribute to creating better solutions that bring value to our company.
The assignment includes but is not limited to:
• Tool development
o Developing and maintaining a Python based inhouse tool used for post processing of test data
o Tool function development and testing
o User interface development
• Data management
o Develop and maintain data handling, in strong collaboration with Volvo IT
• Data presentation
o Present requested data in a clear and informative way
o Develop and maintain automated creation of related graphs, figures, tables etc.
o Develop and maintain automated reports
• Process development
o Contribute to develop our way of working, to increase efficiency and flow
The candidate is further expected to:
• Dare to try out new ideas and ways of working
• Contribute to our team spirit and have fun!
To succeed in this role, you will require
• Python programming experience
• A passion for data and how to present it
• Experience or education related to batteries or hardware verification is a plus
• Experience in data engineering work
As a person you have great communication skills and are a team player. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and take own initiatives to help the team develop. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
If you think you are the right candidate for this position, then please do not hesitate to send us your application!
For further information contact:
Recruitment Partner: Smita Shree
Email id: smita.shree@volvo.com
Last application date: 31st March, 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
