Vehicle Test Engineer
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Vehicle Test Engineer to support hands-on testing of chassis and vehicle subsystems in an automotive environment. You will work close to the product and test activities, contributing to structured verification based on technical specifications.
Job DescriptionPlan and perform testing on full vehicle and/or vehicle subsystems.
Execute and document tests based on technical specifications.
Contribute with chassis and whole-vehicle understanding to ensure relevant test coverage.
Work hands-on in a structured way and collaborate closely with the team.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant field.
Experience in chassis composition with whole-vehicle competence or vehicle subsystem competence.
Experience in testing (full vehicle and/or subsystem level).
Valid category C driver's license.
Ability to understand and work from technical specifications.
Swedish nationality or nationality from a NATO country.
Swedish preferred; English is also possible.
Ability to pass background check.
Nice to haveExperience in full-vehicle testing.
Knowledge of Scania systems such as 3DExperience, OAS, Sorba, Bibat, IACOB, Presales, and SPII.
Knowledge of defense requirements and/or a military background.
Category CE driver's license.
Application
