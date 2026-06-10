Driver Simulation & Control Engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech was created by and for people who love technology and science. We're not here to do what everyone else is doing. We believe that real talent lies in individuals who dare to keep growing throughout their entire lives. With extensive experience and deep industry knowledge, we've built a forward-leaning and cutting-edge company—our way. At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable working life where we build a culture together based on genuine involvement, eager curiosity, and the freedom to be yourself. Learn more at: www.mpyascitech.com
.
About Mpya Sci & Tech
Mpya Sci & Tech is a company built by engineers – for engineers. We've created a workplace where you, as an employee, are always at the center. In everything we do, we strive for a high level of involvement and responsiveness to our employees' thoughts about their future roles and careers. Together, we are building a strong, inclusive, curious, and open-minded culture that offers great opportunities for our team members. We want you to work on assignments that you are passionate about, grow professionally, and maintain a healthy work–life balance.
About the Role
We are now looking for a Driver Simulation & Control Engineer to support one of our custmers.A team of software developers, automotive engineers, data scientists, physicists, who collaborates to build a best-in-class simulation environment for autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Our group, Software-in-the-Loop Environments, is part of the R&D organization Safe Vehicle Automation (SVA), which owns all AD/ADAS and vehicle control software running on our vehicles. Our tools are used across the organization to test, verify, and validate software — helping us deliver the safest cars on the market.
What you will do
The closed-loop simulations team develops an in-house simulator to test the decision-making and control components of our AD/ADAS software stack. We work primarily in C++ and Python, following open standards such as OpenSCENARIO, OpenDRIVE, and OSI to build a scalable, high-performance simulator. We are looking for a software developer with experience in simulation and control theory who can help ensure our driver model performs well across all relevant scenarios. You will contribute as a developer on our agile Scrum team, collaborating on user stories in a backlog the team owns end to end.
Who you are
You are a team player who actively looks for opportunities to grow — both personally and as part of a team. You communicate clearly, take ownership of your work, and build trust with colleagues and stakeholders. You enjoy tackling loosely defined problems and are comfortable with ambiguity and change.
You hold an M.Sc. in Physics, Automotive Engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related engineering discipline. Candidates who have developed equivalent skills outside of a formal education are also encouraged to apply.
You have experience with closed-loop simulations and control theory. Experience with driver modeling in a simulation context is a plus, as is familiarity with OpenSCENARIO, OpenDRIVE, and OSI standards.
Who are we?
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable working life, and we're building a culture where you can: Be Dedicated - Be Brave and Curious - Be Inclusive and Allowing
We believe that real talent lies in those who dare to keep growing throughout life. With deep industry knowledge and years of experience, we've built a forward-thinking company – in our own way.
Interested?
Feel free to reach out if you want to know more, Patrik Artman, Business Manager @ Mpya Sci & Tech, 0733-908035, Patrik.artman@mpyascitech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204)
Drottninggatan 5 (visa karta
)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Kontakt
Rekryterare
Patrik Artman patrik.artman@mpyascitech.com 0733-908035 Jobbnummer
9957292