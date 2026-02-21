Vehicle Systems Engineer
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Haninge
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Are you a dedicated Engineer who is experienced within the vehicle systems field, driven by challenges, and motivated to inspire others? Do you enjoy working close to the technology, the product, and the customer?
We are looking for an experienced Vehicle Systems Engineer to join our team. We seek a person who is willing to develop and broaden our team competences within vehicle systems such as steering, braking and chassis, from specification to validated product. This role involves contributing to projects at our customers' sites and building up our in-house capabilities.
AVL is a leading partner within Electromobility, Vehicle and ADAS / AD within the automotive and energy industries. AVL MTC, its Swedish subsidiary, has approximately 250 employees based in Göteborg, Haninge, Stockholm and Södertälje. As an engineer at AVL you will collaborate with experts in the global team and our successful customers, working with cutting-edge technology. You will be working at our Tech centre in Gothenburg or as Resident Engineer at customers in Sweden.
Your responsebilities:
* Functional specification development for automotive steering, braking, chassis or other related vehicle systems
* System and functional integration into the vehicle architecture in projects
* Development of steering, braking and chassis system design and validation plans, and evaluation of simulation/test results
* Supporting steering, braking and chassis system build and commissioning prior to testing/deliveries
* Technical support in customer projects
* Supporting steering, braking and chassis systems project deliveries by reviewing and releasing technical documentation
* Lead the preparation of steering, braking and chassis system and component quality documentation
* Lead the steering, braking and chassis area network activities with the global AVL community as well as building up local skills
* Supports business development by providing expertise as well as supporting the acquisition process of project proposals
• M.Sc. degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or similar, or extensive experience in vehicle system development
* Minimum 5 years' experience in steering, braking or chassis development, involvement in SOP projects is meritorious
* Very good understanding of steering, braking and chassis system design fundamentals, including safety standards and regulations, preferably experienced in 3D/2D design (Catia V5/V6, CREO)
* Knowledge and experience in design/implementation of steering, braking and chassis control techniques
* Experience in functional development using system tools
* Strong problem-solving and analysis skills and experience in testing
* Project management experience
* Driving license category B
Personal attributes:
* Excellent communication and presentation skills in English and Swedish (includes on-site presentations at customers)
* Team- and network builder, experience in leading others
* Self-directed, systematic, and structured approach to work
* High level of integrity and responsibility Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "38824-43988439". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Jan Nyberg +46 701678253 Jobbnummer
9756094