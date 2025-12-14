Vehicle SW Tester
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a pro-active and experienced Vehicle Software Tester to join our Functional Testing team. In this role, you will be responsible for testing and validating complete level SW baseline using toolchains in Boxcar, VIL or Car Test Environments. You will work closely with SW developers, test engineers, and system engineers to ensure reliable, high-quality software that supports our vehicle testing workflows.
Work Description:
• Plan, design, develop and execute software tests within Boxcar, VIL or car environments
• Perform functional, regression, integration, and system testing
• Develop and maintain automated test scripts and test cases
• Analyze test results, document defects, and follow up on resolutions of failure reports
• Work with the VIL team to improve test coverage and simulation reliability
• Support commissioning and troubleshooting of VIL setups
• Contribute to continuous improvement of testing workflows and tools
Experience & Skills Required:
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or similar education
Minimum 5 years of work experience within the Automotive industry
Experience in software testing (manual and automated) specifically in Boxcar, VIL or car environments
Familiarity with V-model, ISTQB principles, or similar testing methodologies
Basic understanding of automotive systems and protocols (CAN, LIN, Automotive Ethernet)
Experience with scripting languages (Python, CAPL, or similar)
Swedish Driving license B is a MUST
Ability to read logs, trace issues, and communicate findings clearly
Strong analytical mindset and high attention to detail
Team player with good communication skills
Knowledge of ECU diagnostics, simulation models, or real-time systems
Experience with Vector tools (CANoe, vTestStudio, CANalyzer)
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines
ISTQB certification is a merit
Personal Skills required:
• You are a curious problem solver
You have a capacity to get the bigger picture of the product from a user perspective
You are analytical and you enjoy finding problems to solve
You are used to work closely with developers
You have excellent collaboration and people skills
You are social and communicative
You are solution-oriented
You are good at handling high pressure and high expectations
You can communicate about the test sessions that has been performed
You can understand technical problems and the ability to work with developers and understand their challenges
Fluent in English both spoken and written. Swedish a plus
Additional info:
You are located in Sweden and can work 100% onsite in Gothenburg
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Vehicle SW Tester". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9643331