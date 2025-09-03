Prenumerera på jobb från eHeart AB

VD
We are looking for a CEO to take eHeart to the next stage.
eHeart is a small innovative and fast-growing healthcare company that specializes in outpatient care in cardiac medicine and clinical physiology.
The clinic currently operates out of a single location in Stockholm, caring for private patients of all descriptions, and serving the other care providers within the hospital trust in which the clinic sits.
eHeart offers university hospital standard diagnostics to private patients, their GPs and their cardiologists. A core tenet of eHeart's approach is to welcome patients without any waiting time.
Five years after our entrance into these areas, we are looking for a Chief Executive Officer to develop the reach of the clinic further, within Sweden and internationally.
We are looking for an individual whose personal values reflect those of the company: dynamism, someone who seeks to serve rather than be served, strong integrity, team spirit, and who is not shy of taking personal responsibility.
You will work with the eHeart management and Board to evolve their ideas and vision, and enhance them with your own. You will bring:
• international experience to the team, particularly experience of business in the UK
• systems development experience, to advance the clinic's proprietary IT
• at least five, and preferably more, years, experience as a CEO in SMEs
• experience of funding growth through internally generated cash
• experience of working with external shareholders, including venture capital, etc.
You will be responsible for the administrative elements of the clinic, and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will report to you on the healthcare elements. You will work closely with the CMO to optimise the development of the clinic, both nationally and internationally. You will report to the Board.
Key objectives include working with the Board and senior management to:
• Implement highest standards of governance - public company experience preferred
• Develop the current team, and expand its reach
• Strengthen relationships with existing counterparties, and expand the range
• Prioritise and implement development of company within its current areas of expertise and geography, and prospective areas of each, whilst not compromising patient experience
