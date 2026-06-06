Design Engineer Analyst Corrosion
Professional Galaxy AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-06
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Design Engineer Analyst Corrosion for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Close collaboration with engineering teams to ensure correct materials and surface treatments in car programs. Responsible for delivering high-quality test results, reports, and deviations on time. Perform lab testing, analyses, and support complete vehicle test verification (CORCAR). Also conduct early-stage CAD analyses to validate materials and surface treatments.
Qualifications Customer-focused engineer who plans, drives tasks to goals, and delivers on time. Strong communicator and team player, with the ability to lead when needed. Extensive corrosion expertise for early-phase analysis and solving aftermarket issues. Broad vehicle knowledge, including full car testing and component disassembly for corrosion evaluation. University degree in Materials Science (preferably metals and corrosion), with strong skills in material analysis, databases, and sample preparation, along with solid theoretical and practical vehicle knowledge.
Additional information
Assignment starts: 2026-08-17
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 6+ months
Geographical region: Sweden\Västra Götalands län, \Göteborg (GÖTEBORG)
Reply no later than: 2026-07-03
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7862222-2039933". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9951077