Valuation Control Analyst
2025-03-18
Are you looking for new opportunities in a valuation function with focus on financial instruments and financial markets? Valuation Control is a team responsible for the bank's internal market data flow, fair value adjustments, profit and loss reporting, IPV and Prudent Valuation. As a valuation control analyst, you will work in close relation to our development organisation, C&I, Treasury, Accounting, Group Risk. Providing timely and high quality information while enforcing a robust internal control framework.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Expand your knowledge in the field of valuation, working at the heart of valuation of financial instruments in one of Sweden's leading banks.
Working across all asset classes in the Trading and Banking Book on tasks such as profit and loss control and reporting, XVA reporting etc.
Belong to a team of friendly and aspiring valuation professionals.
Develop as a finance professional.
Learn more about our C&I and Treasury business.
Collaborate with multiple stakeholders, such as Trading, Group Risk and Accounting.
Take responsibility and actively contribute to continuously improving our ways of working.
Participate in our transformation journey, forming the valuation control function of the future.
What is needed in this role: Master's degree in a related field, such as Finance, Finance Mathematics, Engineering with Finance focus.
Analytical and problem-solving skills.
Enjoy working in a team and collaborating with multiple stakeholders, while demonstrating self-leadership and taking responsibility.
Demonstrated knowledge of financial instruments valuation and basic risk management, specifically for derivatives.
At least 2 years' experience in the finance industry, ideally from a similar role in valuation control, middle office or another control function such as market risk.
Bloomberg skills is a merit.
Basic programming skills, such as VBA and SQL. Basic skills in python is a merit.
Basic knowledge of applicable regulations such as IFRS13, CRR is a merit.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of professional and friendly team of valuation professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging tasks and projects. I expect drive and professionalism from my team equally I strongly support a healthy work life balance." Tor Eimre, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 11.04.2025. Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Tor Eimre
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
