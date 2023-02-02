Vacant Position For A Driver
2023-02-02
Applications are invited for a vacant position of a driver at the Kenya Embassy, Stockholm on a two (2) years contractual basis, renewable upon satisfactory performance.
The successful candidate appointed to the position will be responsible to Kenya Embassy, Stockholm for providing safe and timely driving as well as assisting with office duties as may be assigned from time to time. The expected start date is Monday, 13th March, 2023.
Specific duties include:
• Driving duties,
• Mapping out driving routes ahead of time to determine the most expedient route;
• Familiarize with traffic weather reports to stay up to date on road conditions;
• Routine checks and maintenance of the vehicle;
• Maintenance of work tickets;
• Carrying out first aid;
• Detecting and reporting any malfunctioning of the vehicles' systems;
• Security of the vehicle on and off the road;
• Safety of passengers and/or goods;
• Carrying authorized passengers and/or goods;
• Cleanliness and overall vehicle maintenance and management;
• Mail delivery;
• Ready to undertake other official duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Requirements:
• Secondary school education or equivalent with basic arithmetic ability;
• Have 5 years driving experience. Experience in a comparable position is an added advantage;
• Have a valid driving license (Class B and above) free from any traffic violation;
• Have a valid Police Clearance/Police Record Extract;
• Be familiar with traffic rules;
• Have medical certificate of suitability to drive;
• Fluent in Swedish and English language;
• Resident of Sweden or Valid work permit.
• Driving/road test will be conducted;
Provide at least 3 referees (previous employer letter/certificate).
Two (2) years contractual basis, renewable upon satisfactory performance
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Birger Jarlsgatan 37,2tr
