UX Writer & Technical Writer within software

This company develops world-class software that empowers users to explore, understand, and make decisions based on data. They enable anyone to make data-driven decisions, with an experience that feels like shaping the data with your own hands. Are you a person with a technical background and a passion for language and writing? This could be the opportunity for you.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a writer you develop user documentation and design the microcopy for their products. You are involved as a key player throughout the development cycle, from developing microcopy for early prototypes, and identifying help content requirements, to polishing the details in the final documentation. In close collaboration with a development team that includes designers, testers, writers, and developers, you make sure that customers can understand, learn, and be successful in using the software.
In your role as a writer, you also have the chance to take on a wide range of other challenges. Improving the processes, developing tools, and finding clever new ways to help users; this is all part of the job. We encourage you to be creative and venture outside of your comfort zone, and to grab these opportunities to learn and develop new skills! You work in teams where colleagues with different competencies work closely together to solve challenging tasks. There are always people with lots of commitment and energy around you.
They offer:
• An attractive and modern workplace in central Gothenburg.
• On your first day, you are provided with support to get to know the company, the people and your working tasks through an onboarding program. You are also assigned a mentor, for as long as you need.
• A belief and a commitment to creating a diverse workforce that is open for everyone.
• An attractive compensation and benefit package, flexible working hours, continuous opportunities to grow, as well as fresh fruit and drinks throughout the day.
• Health insurance and pension.
• Employee Assistance Program. All colleagues have access to an Employee Assistance Programme ("EAP"). Through the EAP, colleagues can access confidential counselling and advice on a wide range of personal or work related issues. The EAP is available 24/7 and offers free, confidential help for you and your family.
• Stress is not a part of the work culture.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Lead the effort to scope, design, and create UI texts and help for the projects that your team works on; determine an effective content strategy, iteratively develop the content, and implement it in the final product.
• Help shaping the user experience by actively contributing to the design process.
• Learn new things, for example, methods, tools, techniques, and share your knowledge with your peers.
• Actively participate in team-wide initiatives, such as developing processes, tools, and shared resources.
• Seek and be open to feedback, but also give feedback to others; find opportunities to improve help content and software by reporting and fixing issues.
• Take part in the release process, making sure that the help content is available to users.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A technical bachelor and a master's degree in a relevant field.
• A strong, precise writer. To you, words matter, and you love the challenge of crafting text with a specific goal in mind.
• Somebody fluent in English, written and spoken, at a professional level.
• Somebody that is curious, wants to learn, and involve others in the work process.
It is further viewed as a merit
• To have a few years of experience working in software development.
• You are familiar with, or eager to learn, GIT or similar version handling tools.
We see that you are
• Communicative
• Self-propelled
• Problem solving
• Quality oriented
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Occupation: Fulltime
• Placement: Gothenburg Ersättning
