UX/UI designer (temporary, 1 year), Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-09-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Be a part of creating the digital customer experiences of the future with us at PostNord. Join the UX design team in Stockholm!
Join the UX team at PostNord and help shape outstanding customer journeys with a user-centered mindset. As a UX/UI designer, you'll collaborate with fellow designers within a dedicated user segment, working on multiple services to create seamless and impactful experiences.
Join us
We, the UX team, are working in an agile environment where the teams independently own the product from start to finish. Within the team, it is important that everybody has their say, and we always strive to improve our way of working.
Our head office is in Solna, Stockholm. We make sure to meet each other in our office in Solna, at least three days per week.
Find out more and follow us on LinkedIn!
We are looking for you
As one of our members in the UX team is about to start their maternity leave, we are offering a temporary position with the possibility of extension. To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a UX/UI designer that wants to be a key player and take ownership. You will work closely with business, product owners, developers and other UX designers and make sure we build the best customer journeys.
As a person, we believe that you are full of initiative and solution oriented. You have good communication skills and thrive when you get to work both practically and close to our users. You are no stranger with facilitating meetings or workshops and visualizing requirements.
You have a great personal drive and adapt efficiently to new information and insights. Like us, you value teamwork and building great solutions together.
- Relevant education in UX design, interaction design, service design or equivalent field.
- Minimum 3 years of work experience as a UX/UI designer
- Facilitation skills and able to take ownership and get things done
- Design user flows and interfaces for our digital services in Figma
- The ability to analyze and design user flows based on insights collected via interviews and other mediums such as Hotjar/Google Analytics
- Experience in designing responsive user interfaces for web applications
- Experience in designing native mobile applications
- Understands graphic design and typography
- Understands designing for accessibility and WCAG requirements
- Experience in planning and conducting user tests
- Fluent in Swedish and English
Job Responsibilities
- Conducting user research, both qualitative and quantitative, as well as analyzing and presenting insights to revenant product teams and the whole department
- Analyzing and following up on user research
- Designing overall user flows and interfaces for our digital services on the web and native applications
- Working closely with product owners, other designers and other stakeholders within PostNord
- You'll be responsible in aligning your work with other UX designers and user segments, on how it might affect PostNord's multiple customer journeys.
We offer you
- A great team, you are part of a team with a focus on creating amazing customer-facing solutions at Postnord.
- Agile is our way of working, we have weekly's, daily's, refinement meetings and sprint retros.
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- To be part of a large organization with endless development opportunities for you as a UX designer and individual.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead ourselves or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Send your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, email sonja.prest@postnord.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559), https://www.postnord.com/ Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9523129