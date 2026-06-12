Data Scientist - Proactive Communication
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about information hidden in data, programming, and finance?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Increase the relevance of proactive activities by developing data-driven models that identify customer financial needs.
• Improve Swedbank's recommendation system for Next Best Action (NBA) marketing.
• Use data and analytics to identify opportunities that benefit both our customers and the bank.
• Analyse large datasets to identify actionable insights.
• Work across the full analytics lifecycle - from defining problems to developing, deploying, maintaining, and evaluating models.
What is needed in this role:
• A creative and problem-solving mindset as well as an ambition to make a difference.
• A fundamental understanding of areas in data science (statistics and machine learning).
• Experience with or strong interest in recommendation systems, ranking models, or personalisation, as well as familiarity with A/B testing and experiment design.
• An interest in retail banking and understanding customer needs.
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain analytical insights to both technical and non-technical audiences.
• University degree in a technical field such as statistics, mathematics, economics or engineering.
• A genuinely technical mindset - you enjoy automating things, write clean and well-structured code, and are interested in learning new technologies (familiarity with Git or software engineering practices is a plus).
• Experience programming in Python or similar languages, and working with SQL (experience with distributed computing frameworks such as PySpark is a plus).
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Rikard Eckert, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.06.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Rikard Eckert
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27082-19065". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9960602