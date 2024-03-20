UX/UI Designer
2024-03-20
Xensam: SAM Disrupters
Xensam is the leading technology provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted SAM (Software Asset Management) solutions.
We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way.
A Culture First Organization
We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
We consider cultural alignment very seriously when evaluating applicants, in combination with their technical experience and abilities.
About the role
Are you a UX/UI maestro with a knack for crafting exceptional user experiences and stunning designs? Do you excel at creating design components with the latest tools and technologies and have a passion for creating user-friendly, easy-to-use interfaces and designs? If you're ready to shape the future of a groundbreaking SAM tool, then this opportunity is tailor-made for you!
As our UX/UI Designer, you will take ownership of the role and play a pivotal role in defining the visual identity and user experience of our SAM tool. Your expertise in design tools and frameworks will be instrumental in creating a seamless and visually appealing interface that delights our users.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to understand user needs and business requirements.
• Design and prototype user interfaces using relevant tools and platforms.
• Create design components that enhance usability and elevate the overall user experience.
• Work hand-in-hand with developers to ensure design implementation aligns with the product vision and user requirements.
Qualifications
• Strong background in UX/UI design with a focus on usability and exceptional design aesthetics.
• Experience working with design tools like Storybook, Figma, and other industry-standard platforms.
• Familiarity with design frameworks and tools to streamline the design process.
• Self-motivated, proactive, and able to work independently in a fast-paced environment.
• Experience working with React/HTML/CSS/SASS and similar related technologies.
Bonus points if
• You have worked with data-driven A/B testing of designs.
• You have worked with SaaS web applications prior.
What we offer
• A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
• 3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
• A generous work culture with free access to beverage coolers, snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, etc.
• Shuffleboard, video, and other games in the office
•
Yearly target trip if reached the goal (the latest trip was to Cape Town, South Africa)
• Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
• Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
• Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We encourage the rebellious spirit, emphasizing that our employees should feel a sense of freedom within their responsibilities and be encouraged to take initiative.
HUMANE Our team embodies being humane, creating a supportive environment where genuine care and teamwork thrive. We believe in fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where all individuals are valued, respected, and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
