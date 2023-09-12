UX/UI Designer
Genvalues AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
Why you should be excited by this job offer
Opportunity to work with what could possibly become the next big thing.
Our startups range from fintech to medtech, vettech to proptech.
Create true value for people through design.
Become part-owner through our investment fund.
What you will do
Lead the design process for the overall product design- and development.
Stakeholder management and guide the entrepreneur to take key decisions for their brands future development.
Be the user's voice in the project and make sure that decisions are based on insights.
Create wireframes, prototypes and be able to execute testing (even though time and budget can be limiting).
Develop a digital identity, style guide and overall UI-components.
Be autonomous. You'll take full ownership of your work and total responsibility for every last detail, every step of the way, from whiteboard sketching to high-fidelity final UI.
Be able to team up with other designers in the project where you take the lead.
Who you are
You have at least 6+ years of working experience as a product designer or in digital projects as digital art director, UX/UI designer or equivalent.
You have great visualisation skills, enable to hold insightful and inspiring presentations and overall storytelling skills.
You have excellent visual design and UX-skills.
You love to take the lead and don't shy away from responsibility.
You are comfortable working closely with development in general, but front-end in specific.
Pragmatic, self-acting and a people person
Strong communication skills
Relevant academic high school degree or diploma
Able to showcase previous work through online portfolio or similar.
Fluent in English and understand Swedish on a good level.
Nice-to-have
Work experience from communication- or branding agencies
You enjoy facilitating workshops.
Previous experience as a consultant
Fluent in Swedish
Language skills in a third language, for example Danish, Finish or Estonian Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/13 Arbetsplats
GV Jobbnummer
8107203