UX/UI Designer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future!
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a significant role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now!
This is us - your new colleagues within the User Experience Design Chapter:
The User Experience Design Chapter in Digital Delivery collaborates with other parts of the organization, to foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with common ambitions, and we win together by uncovering user needs through collected data and inputs to improve the usability of products and services across the Volvo Group. Chapter domains of expertise have been established in UX Research, UX Creation, and UX Strategy to enable the business area leaders within Volvo Group to obtain UX guidance and support in the appropriate stages of software development lifecycles to reduce cost and increase efficiencies, while improving usability for internal and external user-facing applications. Our UX Design Chapter team are tasked with researching and securing consistent UX, interaction and visual treatment of elements and components across products and services, considering a cohesive holistic experience.
This is how you can make an impact:
We seek an innovative problem solver, a collaborative team player; a skilled UX designer who can handle multiple products of differing size, scope, and velocity. You are driven by curiosity and passionate about user-centered experience design and able to handle both high-level vision and detail-focused execution. You will work through the different stages of the design process, doing user research, facilitate ideation exercises and workshops, create and test product prototypes and support and guide the development team in product industrialization.
From the UX Design Chapter you will work across multiple teams from one of our hubs in Gothenburg, Lyon, or Wroclaw collaborating closely with engineering, product, and business teams to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.
Your background:
We'd like to see you demonstrate experience in UX design/research and show that you understand and can communicate the principles of user experience design and UX strategy. We would like to know that you are comfortable with some but not all of the methods and principles of Agile, Scrum, Lean Startup, DevOps, and Design Thinking. You should be passionate about driving strategic & technological transformation in a business focused, fact-based, and collaborative way to achieve real impact.
To summarize, we expect you to:
be self-driven and comfortable taking the lead in discussions and workshops
join us in our continuous improvement work to find smarter UX ways of working
have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, fostering, and enabling both the perform and transform aspects of the job
be passionate about user-centered experience design and able to handle both high-level vision and detail-focused execution.
have proven skills in the different stages of the design process, including user research, f ideation facilitation exercises and workshops, creation and testing of product prototypes
can share your portfolio to present design work or case studies
be familiar with various types of user research
plan the UX activities inside the project in response to stakeholders' needs
To achieve our goals, we collaborate within and across teams. We create a sense of unity and trust by nurturing open dialogues and collective work. We build a work environment where diversity in expertise, opinion and culture is valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23
E-post: recruitment.sweden@volvo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group IT Jobbnummer
7338544