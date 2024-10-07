UX Product Manager
2024-10-07
Description & Requirements
The Experience Product Manager is focused on activating the solution reference architecture, by design at an industry level, to define and then deliver the future state of the user experience for an Infor Industry CloudSuite. The goal is to incrementally transform, in each feature release a monolithic ERP and its integrated edge applications (Infor and 3rd party) into an increasingly seamless, productive, and satisfying solution.
A Day in The Life Typically Includes:
Defining user experience: Activating the solution reference architecture to define and deliver the future state of user experience for a given industry cloud solution.
Leading concept generation: Lead concept generation with stakeholders to ideate and validate potential solutions for identified opportunities.
Translating requirements: Understanding industry requirements, core capabilities of Infor's technology, and UX best practices to create actionable plans for UX enhancement and innovation in conjunction to an application's roadmap investment for UX.
Creating implementation plans: Developing logical and implementable plans for the incremental delivery of significant changes for each feature release (April and October annually).
Providing use cases: Serve as the hub between application teams and the Platform Experience PM. Working with application teams to provide use cases and requirements to the Platform Experience PM and negotiating the feasibility of execution for new and enhanced experiences.
Measuring metrics and reporting progress : Measuring user satisfaction, solution usability, and adoption metrics, and reporting on Experience (UX) roadmap development progress and user insights to leaders across Infor.
Basic Qualifications:
Experience in product management or product design.
Career focus in B2B/enterprise software.
Opportunity analysis experience (including user, market, and technology research).
Experience developing, steering, and evaluating product user experience strategy.
Experience improving products based on data and research.
User-centered methodologies experience.
Preferred Qualifications:
Agile product management methodologies experience.
Experience working with design systems
Experience in HCM or ERP software
Experience working with globally distributed teams in a large enterprise
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 60,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.
