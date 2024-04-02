UX Designer (745867)
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Do you love working with User Experience (UX) Design, and want to work with shaping Industry 4.0?
Then you should join our Dedicated Networks team in Gothenburg!
We are now looking for a passionate & creative UX Designer who will join our existing team. BA Enterprise Wireless Solutions. Leveraging growth within global connectivity management, connected vehicles, industrial site connectivity, data, and network insights and security automation, we build customer and enterprise value. We are bold, making calculated bets on the future and joining us means you will be a pioneer - shaping the future for us, and Ericsson.
We have a huge focus on UX, putting that on the fore front of everything that we do and as our new UX Designer you would be key in making it happen.
You will be engaged in the whole process from creating customer scenarios to translate into technology and tools. The role focuses on analyzing, preparing, implementing and testing designs along with our skilled and enthusiastic development team in Gothenburg. You will also be gathering input from customers and translate this into our future updates and designs.
In this position you'll get the adventure of being an intrapreneur within the wrapping of an almost 150-year-old, global company that holds innovation at its core, as we work like a start up!
What you will do:
• Design intuitive and engaging user experiences across our digital products and platforms.
• Based on industry insights, develop and enhance the usability of technical solutions.
• Conduct user research and analysis to inform design decisions and enhance usability.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including product managers, developers, and designers to translate concepts into user-centric solutions.
• Create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to communicate design ideas effectively.
• Continuously iterate and refine designs based on user feedback and usability testing.
• Knowledge and understanding of design systems to ensure consistency and scalability of design elements across products.
The skills you bring:
• Proven experience as a UX designer
• Proficiency in industry-standard design tools such as Figma, or similar.
• Solid understanding of the Enterprise IT Industry
• Solid understanding of UX principles, user-centered design methodologies, and interaction design best practices.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate and justify design decisions.
• A passion for staying up-to-date with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in UX/UI design.
• Experience in UX Driven software development
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse an inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
