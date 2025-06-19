UX Designer
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape life for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together we can develop solutions that provide an enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come with us as you are. We believe that different perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the homes of the future.
About the role:
CDI Experience Organisation is looking for an experienced User Experience Designer to join the Digital Post-Purchase Product Domain - Online Services Product Area, which is responsible for enabling consumers to serve themselves online by creating an excellent post-purchase digital journey.
As a User Experience Designer, you will work closely with our product teams to define, iterate, and design the user experience that will help meet our consumer and business goals. You will play a central role in the global development, implementation and improvement of the products in the domain. You will collaborate closely with the product manager and cross-functional teams, including developers, data analysts, and key business stakeholders to help formulate the product's roadmap and drive its successful execution.
Main responsibilities:
• Design intuitive, branded, effective web experiences - from conception to implementation.
Product Discovery and Development:
• From a user experience perspective, support the product teams with the product discovery process and help drive the conversation to ensure standard practices, harmonized banded experiences, and a user-centric approach.
• Help formulate the user experience from high to granular level, depending on the audience and timeline
• Support the product area team to build awareness and knowledge of the power and importance of designing excellent consumer experiences.
End-to-end user experience of the assigned product area
• Design backlog owner - planning and prioritization together with Product Owner
• Work closely with product, engineering, and delivery teams to ensure user experience priorities are properly established and adhered to
• Use and apply data from product performance to make informed decisions about what to improve iteratively.
• Support the product owner to communicate with stakeholders to keep them informed about product development and to gather feedback
Ensure and support execution and QA:
• Work closely with our product and development team to accommodate prioritization of sign-off process and back-log.
• Support for defining key use cases and user scenarios.
• Define and document acceptance criteria for design.
Who are you:
3+ years of experience in end-to-end consumer product design (for web)
Can articulate your design rationally for anyone
Know best practices for localization and accessibility
Embrace iterative design process and seek feedback
Use empathy, logic, as well as quantitative data and qualitative insights to evaluate and improve content
Is comfortable with organizational ambiguity and change
Always interacting with integrity and honesty
Good spoken and written English
Excellent mastery of standard design applications like Adobe Suite and Figma
Comfortable to work with scale agile and scrum exercises.
Important: Attach an online portfolio, or PDF, showing a selection of your work during your application.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that allows a cross-functional team to flourish.
Communication - You communicate clearly and convincingly, confidently collaborating with stakeholders at all levels of the company. You are tactical and have a strategic ability to communicate and influence others. (people-oriented)
Proactivity - A self-starter - works proactively to identify opportunities and implement plans.
Problem-solving - can connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; results are - as opposed to task - oriented.
Prioritization - You can handle a high workload with speed and accuracy by prioritizing regularly
Where you will be:
The position is a full-time position located at our Electrolux headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits Highlights:
Flexible working hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career can take you.
Find out more:
