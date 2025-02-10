UX Designer
Ericsson AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Kävlinge
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Do you love working with User Experience (UX) Design, and want to work with shaping Industry 4.0? Then you should join our Dedicated Networks team in Gothenburg!
We are now looking for a passionate & creative UX Designer who will join our existing team, BA Enterprise Wireless Solutions. Leveraging growth within global connectivity management, connected vehicles, industrial site connectivity, data, and network insights and security automation, we build customer and enterprise value. We are bold, making calculated bets on the future and joining us means you will be a pioneer - shaping the future for us, and Ericsson. We have a huge focus on UX, putting that on the fore front of everything that we do and as our new UX Designer you would be key in making it happen. You will be engaged in the whole process from creating customer scenarios to translate into technology and tools. The role focuses on analyzing, preparing, implementing and testing designs along with our skilled and enthusiastic development team in Gothenburg. You will also be gathering input from customers and translate this into our future updates and designs. In this position you'll get the adventure of being an entrepreneur within the wrapping of an almost 150-year-old, global company that holds innovation at its core, as we work like a start up!
What Will You Do
• Design intuitive and engaging user experiences across our digital products and platforms
• Based on industry insights, develop and enhance the usability of technical solutions
• Conduct user research and analysis to inform design decisions and enhance usability
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including product managers, developers, and designers to translate concepts into user-centric solutions
• Create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to communicate design ideas effectively
• Continuously iterate and refine designs based on user feedback and usability testing
• Knowledge and understanding of design systems to ensure consistency and scalability of design elements across products
The skills you bring
• Zero to Six (0-6) months of experience as UX designer
• Proficiency in industry-standard design tools such as Figma, or similar
• Solid understanding of the Enterprise IT Industry
• Solid understanding of UX principles, user-centered design methodologies, and interaction design best practices
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to articulate and justify design decisions
• A passion for staying up-to-date with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in UX/UI design
• Experience in UX Driven software development
• High school diploma, GED, and/or equivalent professional experience
• While there is a primary location listed on this requisition, other locations may be considered Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "761616-43164994". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Raheleh Rouhani +00000 Jobbnummer
9156880