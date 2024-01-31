UX Designer
2024-01-31
Experienced UX/UI designer To SalesIT
At Sales IT we have a vision: "outstanding in tech, user experience and organisational culture". We are pretty sure that this is something you feel really excited about, and knows how to contribute to. We are developing a cutting-edge ecosystem of applications empowering Scania's global Sales force. Our mission is to make it easy for our customers to buy tailored solutions from Scania.
Our team, IASC - Sales Optimization, works with several solutions describing vehicle characteristics (such as vehicle performance, weight, 2D/3D drawings and product information) that is vital information needed in the presales and sales process.
Now, we're on the lookout for a seasoned Senior UX Designer with Visual Design skills to fortify our team to create a premium experience for our users.
The role
As a senior UX Designer, you play a vital role in shaping the UX Design landscape at Scania. Proficient in UX Design and Research methodology, you consistently deliver high-quality outcomes guided by insights and data-driven decisions. Within the team, close collaboration occurs with Product Owners, Developers, and Business Analysts across the organization. You are a firm believer in team work, and through your leadership skills you bring the best out of a multidisciplinary teams and create experiences that drive user and business value.
Your profile:
• Have at least 3 years of experience within UX/UI, and successfully working in a product team with complex products
• Are comfortable taking on complex experiences within bigger eco-systems of products, with the goal of creating one cohesive experience.
• Are insight-driven in your work, always basing your design decisions on insights about the user. You are always looking for ways to challenge and validate your work through feedback and insights.
• Are a leader within your craft, experienced in leading and mentoring junior colleagues and building their skills
• Are great at communicating design, adapting your communication depending on the audience, such as fellow designers, developers or project managers.
• Enjoy working in an agile environment and are pragmatic and curious in your way to approach challenges, sometimes a small step is the best step.
• Are solution oriented, with a positive mindset, and a can-do attitude, not settling for the answer "it's not possible"
• Leading discovery and ideation workshops and align the group around a vision and approach.
• Help leveling-up UX understanding and skills at Sales IT, drive the discipline forward.
• Experience in FIGMA, business analytics tools
Within our teams, we prioritize:
• Embracing innovation and a continuous improvement mindset.
• Dedication to crafting solutions that enhance and simplify the customer experience.
• Tackling technical challenges while delivering sustainable, high-quality solutions.
• Eagerness to learn and share new insights and skills within the team.
We like to build cool stuff together and have fun along the way. Our environment fosters a culture where mistakes are embraced as opportunities to learn, grow, and iterate fearlessly. If this resonates with you, we're eager to welcome you onboard to our team! Your unique perspective and skills will enrich our collective pursuit of excellence. Don't hesitate to reach out and be a part of our exciting journey!
Application
Your application must include a CV, personal letter as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-02-14. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process. Continuous selection takes place during the application period and the position can be filled before the end of the application period.
Please contact hiring manager Johan Berggren if you have any further questions at +46-8-553 511 27
A background check can be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
