Resolution Games is a VR/AR studio focused on creating immersive experiences for all - from gamers to non-gamers alike. We are looking for a UX Designer with experience from the games industry to join. Are you a UX Designer with an interest in virtual, augmented and mixed reality? Are you someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys finding innovative solutions to new challenges? If so, Resolution Games is looking for you to join our team!
About the role
As a UX Designer at Resolution Games, you will be improving the user experience for our games in close collaboration with our cross-discipline game teams. As part of your role, you will identify user needs throughout the entire process from ideation to implementation, creating experiences that cater to both new and experienced players in the world of XR gaming. Your focus will be on easing the learning curve for first-time players, while also designing experiences that challenge and engage well-versed players. We are seeking someone who can examine various solutions and analyze their effectiveness, determining what works and what doesn't.
What you'll do
Creating wireframes, documents and user flows in Figma
Leverage VR & AR capabilities to make the most comfortable and intuitive UX experience
Coordinate with producers, designers, programmers and artists and iterate on the gameplay mechanics and design if necessary.
Communicate ideas while both giving and receiving feedback
Support various projects with UX expertise.
Effectively document and present your design to the teams
Establishing and helping develop the UX process
Mentor junior team members
Requirements
At least 4+ years of professional experience as a UX Designer in the games industry
Experience working with data collections and UX documentation
Proficiency in wireframing and UI/UX Design
Experience with UI Information architecture
Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Adobe xd and Sketch
Experience working with games engines
Experience working with design systems
Experience working with localization
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Nice to have
Experience with Unity
Proficiency in Photoshop
Experience working with XR
To excel in this role, you should possess exceptional communication skills, and thrive in a dynamic environment. You should be a team player with excellent communication skills and a deep appreciation for collaboration. The ability to give and receive feedback is critical, as this is a significant part of the role since you will also act as a mentor towards junior UX Designers. Additionally, you should be humble, open-minded, and have excellent self-leadership skills. We also believe you have a can-do attitude and problem-solving abilities since you will face new problems and challenges with limited guidance.
Who we are
Resolution Games is a visual computing studio with a proven track record creating immersive gaming experiences for all. We believe that VR and AR aren't just an add-on for gaming; they are the next logical steps for games. As players and game developers alike, we've always dreamed of this day - the day when we can be IN the games we love. That day is finally here, and we are putting all of our energy into making the most of it for all, whether it's creating a positive experience for someone testing out VR for the first time to delivering a rich, in-depth multiplayer game that keeps enthusiasts hungry for more.
We are looking for someone who wants a unique opportunity and enjoys collaborating. Someone who wants to be a part of a team raising the bar and creating a new set of standards. Our colleagues have can-do attitudes who appreciate a small studio culture. Therefore, even though we have grown, we continue to work in small teams and experiment while tackling complex challenges. We value having every voice heard and seek out diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. Last but not least, we want those of you who are not just skilled but also a great addition to the team. That is because we believe in team over the individual, a great mix of freedom with responsibility, and that people should always come before the process.
