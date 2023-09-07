UX Designer
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
As a Senior UX Designer, you are a key player in building our product Cambio FRISQ Care. We are a small team, so everyone has an important role to play. We value people that are driven and know how to build products that deliver user value while running on a top-notch technical platform. Our team is the ideal place for those who like to be involved in all parts of the product development process, in an environment where they are allowed to take initiatives and ownership of their work.
Being a part of Cambio FRISQ Care team means that you get to be a part of a smaller agile team within Cambio but with the benefits and resources of a big company.
About you
The people at Cambio come from different backgrounds, with previous careers in healthcare, business development and product development, but all share the same passion for transforming the healthcare industry and push boundaries. To fit in and to be able to feel comfortable in this position you should share this passion.
As a Senior UX designer in a small team, you should like to be involved in the whole process of product development and not work task based. We often hear that what is unique about our culture is that people are kind and caring, that we are truly agile and lean, and that there is a special engagement that people has not experienced before. If you want to be a part of that we are sure you will enjoy being in our team.
Requirements
• Relevant higher education is required.
• At least 5 years' experience of product development.
• Expertise in UX Design
• Expertise in UI Design
• Expertise in User Research
• Good knowledge of agile methodologies
• Good knowledge in service design, effect mapping, etc
• Good knowledge in system validation with focus on usability
• Good communication skills
• Proficient in spoken and written Swedish
• We count on that you can use and further develop your toolkit. Please write in the application what tools you prefer.
It's a bonus if you
Experience from developing healthcare solutions or have other professional experience from healthcare.
Experience in development of content management products.
Experience in development of process modelling software.
Place of employment: Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
