Senior Strategic Project Buyer
Svea Renewable Solar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svea Renewable Solar AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Svea Solar Utility Solutions AB is entering an exciting new phase of growth. Having secured a financing facility of up to €185 million from Eiffel Investment Group and Arkéa Asset Management, we are accelerating the expansion of our renewable energy platform across Sweden.
This investment marks a major milestone in our journey as an independent power producer (IPP), enabling us to develop, build, and operate large-scale solar and energy storage assets that contribute to a more sustainable energy system.
Today, our portfolio includes 220 MW in operation and under construction, including Sweden's largest solar park, a 120 MW project expected to be completed later this year.
As we continue to scale our utility business, we are looking for experienced professionals who want to play a key role in shaping the future of renewable energy. This is an opportunity to join a high-growth organization with strong financial backing, ambitious plans, and a clear mission to drive the energy transition forward.
We are now looking for a Senior Strategic Project Buyer to strengthen our Utility team. You will be employed in Svea Solar Utility Solutions AB.
The role
As a Senior Strategic Project Buyer within Utility, you are responsible for driving end-to-end sourcing strategy and execution across large-scale solar PV and BESS projects. Your primary objective is to secure best-in-class commercial outcomes through strong supplier strategies, high-impact negotiations, and robust contract structures.
Responsibilities
• Strategic Sourcing & Procurement: Own and drive end-to-end sourcing strategies across key categories (EPC partners, modules, inverters, mounting systems, transformers, SCADA), aligned with project and business priorities.
• Define and execute negotiation strategies: act as lead procurer for large-scale solar PV and BESS agreements, including framework agreements and key supplier contracts.
• Commercial Leadership: Lead complex negotiations with focus on total cost of ownership, risk allocation, bankability, and project-specific requirements.
• Supplier Management: Own and develop the supplier portfolio, covering performance, risk, sustainability, and compliance.
• Project Integration & Stakeholder Management: Lead procurement in cross-functional teams, ensuring alignment across engineering, project development, project management, finance, and legal.
• Risk & Governance: Proactively identify and manage supplier and contractual risks, including financial, operational, and ESG risks.
• Compliance: Ensure supplier and contract compliance with Code of Conduct and regulatory requirements; support due diligence.
• Market Intelligence & Innovation: Track market trends and technologies to strengthen procurement strategy, drive innovation, and manage product/service lifecycle within categories.
• Leadership & defining targets: Coach and support junior team members, strengthening team capability.
• Goal setting: Contribute to defining department goals within strategic sourcing and procurement (OKRs, KPIs, budgeting).
Requirements
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, Economics, or a related field
• Minimum 7–10 years of relevant experience in strategic procurement or project buying
• Strong foundation in strategic sourcing, commercial negotiations, and contract management
• Proven experience in procurement within large-scale projects (preferably solar, energy, infrastructure, or industrial sectors).
• Solid understanding of commercial risk, cost structures, and total cost of ownership.
• Demonstrated track record of leading complex negotiations and high-value contracts
• Operate with a high degree of autonomy and has the ability to coach and support other team members.
Application
Join us in the power shift towards a sustainable future! ☀️ You can apply with your LinkedIn profile, and we do not require a traditional CV or cover letter. We'll ask several questions in your application to help us understand your profile better.
Read more about our standard recruitment process: https://careers.sveasolar.com/pages/recruitment-process
Diversity & Inclusion Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
Background check For all final candidates, we conduct background checks through a criminal record register.
Feedback Regardless of the recruitment process stage, all applicants will eventually receive a candidate survey. We value your feedback and constructive comments on how to improve our processes.
Read more about working at Svea Solar: https://careers.sveasolar.com/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7888624-2046952". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svea Renewable Solar AB
(org.nr 556955-1350), https://careerssweden.sveasolar.com
Sankt Eriksgatan 117 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Svea Solar Sweden Jobbnummer
9958343