UX Designer - Product Development

Why this role is for you
You want to work in a team where collaboration, creativity, and development are at the center. You are passionate about creating digital, user-centered products that are not only visually appealing but also intuitive and functional. With us, you will play a key role in turning complex needs into smart, user-friendly solutions. By combining your skills in interaction design, user experience, and visual design, you will help us create meaningful digital experiences for both local and global clients.
You will be working within our Hardware & Design business area, where we combine broad engineering expertise with deep specialist knowledge and a user-centered approach - to develop physical products and digital experiences all the way from concept to large-scale production.
What you will do
Design and develop user-centered digital products with a focus on interaction, usability, and overall user experience.
Work with prototypes, wireframes, and user testing to ensure functionality and intuitiveness.
Contribute to defining design strategies, from early research and concepts to final solutions.
Collaborate and co-create with clients, developers, and cross-functional teams to deliver innovative solutions.
Use and further develop design systems and component libraries.
Facilitate and participate in workshops for co-creation and requirement gathering.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with strong collaboration skills, excellent client communication, and experience working in agile, customer-driven environments. You also value a professional yet warm workplace where we support and inspire each other. In addition, you bring:
A relevant academic education in design.
At least 3 years of experience as a UX Designer, Interaction Designer, or Product Designer.
Experience from industries such as medtech, automotive, defense, or public sector.
Experience working across the full UX process: research, concepting, prototyping, user testing, and iteration.
Experience working with design systems and accessibility (WCAG).
A solid understanding of visual principles and the ability to create clear and engaging interfaces.
Strong communication skills - fluent in English and preferably also Swedish.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
We at Knightec have merged with our sister company Semcon to form Knightec Group. Together, we will become the leading player in Northern Europe within product and digital service development - how cool is that? Our combined offering will be both broader and deeper, enabling us to take on large, strategic client projects at the highest levels of innovation and complexity. For our employees, this means incredible opportunities for skill development and career growth. Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on this exciting journey!
Practical Information This is a permanent position with a six-month probation period, based at our office in Stockholm. Business travel to our clients may occur. The start date is as soon as possible or as agreed upon.
Submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-11-30. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Mikael Westh. Please note that, due to GDPR regulations, we only accept applications via our career page.
