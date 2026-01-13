UX Designer - 8 Month Fixed Contract
Do you want to design intuitive, seamless, and engaging user experiences for Toca Boca World-an app loved by millions of kids around the globe?
As a UX Designer on the Toca Boca World team, you'll play a key role in ensuring that every player can enjoy smooth, meaningful interactions that support discovery, creativity, and unlimited play.
What you'll be doing
In your day-to-day, you will design and refine engaging player experiences by creating clear, user-friendly flows, concepts, wireframes, and prototypes for new features and updates to Toca Boca World. You'll ensure that every interaction is playful, intuitive, and aligned with our kid-friendly approach.
Working closely with developers, artists, play designers, and producers, you will help drive UX solutions that support the team's creative direction while always keeping the kids' perspective at the center.
You'll also regularly use player data, prototypes, and usability testing-including playtests with kids-to iterate on designs, partnering closely with our User Research team. Ensuring accessibility and usability will be a core part of your work, balancing creativity with inclusive and high-quality user experiences.
Is this you?
You are a UX Designer with strong problem-solving skill, and deep understanding of player behavior. You're confident defining UX goals, shaping priorities, and ensuring alignment with both player needs and business objectives.
You believe in inclusive design that allows kids and parents of all kinds to enjoy our games. You're comfortable acting as a bridge between teams-advocating for UX considerations, maintaining high standards, and contributing to an engaging, player-centric product.
What we'll be looking for in your portfolio
We'd love to see mobile projects you've worked on, including insights into your design process. Show us the challenges you tackled, the problems you solved, your role, and your key learnings.
We welcome alternatives, explorations, early concepts, and personal projects too. Experience designing for kids is a plus!
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model. We apply a 6 month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support with relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
