User Interface Designer
2025-02-19
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we enable our customers' logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We firmly believe in setting ideas in motion. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with today's and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for them, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together, we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The position
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovation in material handling. We are now looking for a User Interface Designer to develop and implement user interface and graphical design solutions across our product range and digital services. In this role, you will ensure that user interfaces and graphical designs are both visually engaging and functional. Your work will directly influence how users interact with our products, balancing aesthetics, usability and cost efficiency while maintaining alignment with our brand strategy.
Your Responsibility
* Design and implement user interfaces and graphical elements for our European product range, including vehicle interfaces and digital services.
* Develop and maintain design systems to ensure consistency across platforms.
* Apply user-centered design processes to understand user needs, behaviors and future trends.
* Conduct user research, journey mapping and usability studies to support design decisions.
* Develop and maintain a consistent visual identity across interfaces, logotypes and exhibition materials.
* Communicate design intent and user requirements to project teams and stakeholders.
* Collaborate with software engineers, product managers and development teams to translate concepts into functional designs.
* Define user interface and graphical design standards to ensure consistency across platforms.
Your profile
* +3 years of experience in UI design, interaction design or graphical design.
* Strong experience in developing and maintaining design systems.
* Understanding of human-computer interaction principles and best practices.
* Experience applying user-centered design processes while working with customers and stakeholders.
* Proficiency in Figma, Adobe Creative Suite and other design and prototyping tools.
* Knowledge of interaction design patterns across different platforms, including vehicle, mobile and web interfaces.
* Strong visualization skills, with the ability to communicate ideas through storyboards, wireframes and prototypes.
* Analytical mindset with the ability to understand user needs and social behavior.
* Ability to work from concept to implementation, ensuring a high standard of usability and visual design.
* Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and a local language.
* A bachelor's degree in interaction design, graphical design or a related field.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. This position is based in our R&D Department at our European Headquarters in Mjölby Sweden, with the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, we provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have exceptional people like you onboard who continuously learn, improve and collaborate to deliver excellence in everything we do. As you help move us forward, we look forward to supporting your remarkable career growth.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is committed to helping you balance your professional and personal life, offering not only excellent compensation but also flexible work arrangements. We foster personal and professional growth by providing opportunities to learn new, in-demand skills and participate in impactful projects shaping the future of our industry.
Our inclusive culture encourages open collaboration and continuous learning, ensuring every employee feels valued, heard and inspired. With a focus on your career development, you'll find opportunities for advancement as we grow together, creating a workplace where you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application consisting of your CV and portfolio, no later than March 9th, 2025. We will only handle applications that includes a porfolio (max 10 000KB). We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information about this position please contact recruitment Specialist HR Victoria Östryd Söderlind; Victoria.ostrydsoderlind@toyota-industries.eu
