Unreal Engine Programmer - Engine/ Editor Tools
2024-01-17
Only taking applications from people based in Stockholm, Sweden. We do not offer relocation.
At Metrea Simulations we are using Unreal Engine to build a military simulator targeting the professional market. One of the goals is to provide clients with an affordable, modern and realistic tool to improve training. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbSLAK1Cm08
The Role:
You will work on widely understood tools and systems that support creating our project on the engine/editor side. That means a generalist role mostly focused on improving and supporting tooling around our custom data file formats, managing, and improving the engine-side setup for automatic functional and performance testing, building Unreal editor-level tools that help our artists and other programmers to create the world for our simulation.
Requirements:
Understanding of C++ and software engineering
Willingness to learn, cooperate and solve difficult problems
Ability to pick up new programming languages and/or platforms
Good spoken and written English skills
US or EU-Citizenship
Must be located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Ideal candidate would have some of:
Experience with TeamCity
Good knowledge of Unreal Engine
Experience working in cross functional teams
Being a flight-sim enthusiast
What we offer:
Competitive salaries
30 days paid holidays from the get go
Personal Development budget
Friskvårdsbidrag (Health & Wellness benefit) for upwards 5000 sek a year.
About Us:
Metrea Simulations redefines the cutting edge of flight simulation and services. Our expertise in physics, engineering and artistry allows us to leverage modern technologies in new and unprecedented ways in order to create the most realistic and immersive flight simulation training products and experiences possible. Through our technologies, customers enjoy an optimal path to efficient training, design, technology development and tactical analysis across the aviation sector. Our technology nucleus of advanced AI, flight and sensor modelling enables us to augment reality through the lens of next-generation products and services.
