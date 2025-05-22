Unit manager Location and Driver Functions
2025-05-22
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do
Role Summary
We are now looking for a Unit Manager for Location and Driver Functions to join us at Traton Group R&D in Södertälje. In this role, you will lead a highly skilled and diverse group of engineers working across geospatial and driver-related systems, including navigation, map-based functions like cruise control with active predictions, and remote-controlled features for connected vehicles.
This is a dynamic leadership role that combines coaching, team-building, and strategic influence. You'll also play an active role in your Value Creation Team (VCT) - our global cross-functional delivery setup inspired by the SAFe release train model.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys leading high-impact teams in a global context and contributing to the future digital and connected transport systems.
Job responsibilities
In this role, you will:
• Lead and develop a unit focused on geospatial, navigation, and driver-related functionality for TRATON's connected vehicles.
• Support individual engineers in their professional development by offering guidance, growth opportunities, and clear career paths.
• Actively recruit new talent, including junior engineers, and help them grow into senior experts over time through mentoring, coaching, and structured development efforts.
• Ensure sustainable team structures and ways of working that enable long-term product quality and delivery success.
• Contribute to the global management team efforts in areas like strategic planning, organizational development, and competence growth.
• Collaborate closely with other TRATON R&D functions, brand sales and marketing departments, and strategic partners.
Who you are
We're looking for a people-first leader who values teamwork, growth, and technical excellence.
You may already be an experienced manager or a strong team leader ready to take the next step in your leadership journey.
You are motivated by creating the conditions for others to succeed and grow, and you know how to set clear expectations and give meaningful feedback.
You communicate openly, build trust, and collaborate effectively across functions and cultures.
You have a structured and analytical mindset and enjoy solving complex challenges.
You believe that a strong team with shared purpose is key to delivering great results.
Additionally, you have:
• A degree in software engineering or equivalent experience.
• Experience in leading software development in a large organization.
• Interest and experience in agile development, connectivity, embedded systems, and cloud platforms.
• Fluent English communication skills. Other languages like Swedish, German, and Portuguese are a plus.
• Willingness and ability to travel -approximately one trip within Europe per quarter and one overseas trip per year.
• Experience with TRATON/Scania methods and processes is a merit, but not a requirement.
This is Us
We are a global team dedicated to delivering high-quality location and driver-related data from connected vehicles, enabling key services like positioning, connected maps, and efficient drive. Our work is a crucial step toward automated and autonomous driving. We collaborate closely with the sales organization and are proud to be part of the TRATON modular system-pioneering solutions not just for Scania, but across brands.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Bertram Friedel, Senior Manager, bertram.friedel@man.eu
