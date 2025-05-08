Unit Manager
2025-05-08
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
You will be managing the quality team in the Distribution Center Tumba and drive total quality management in our supply chain. You will also be responsible for driving ALPS (Continuous improvements) in the DC including being responsible for all improvement projects. You and your team, consisting of five direct reports including project managers and quality coordinators will handle, analyze and follow up on all claims and identify root cause and secure corrective actions and drive improvement projects.
You will recommend and follow up on actions to improve product and process quality. You will be located in Flemingsberg and be employed by the Distribution Center Tumba.
What you know
Engineering degree or similar
Self-motivated and good at motivating others
Leadership experience
Strong analytical skills
Lean Six Sigma experience
Experience in driving TQM
Fluent in both written and spoken English
Who are you
You are a leader with great coaching skills and you set the bar high when it comes to Quality and Continuous improvements. You have an analytical-mind set and you are an excellent decisionmaker who always keeps the customer in focus. You are structured and know how to organize, drive and support your teams to reach targets. You like to work in a global cross-functional environment and know how to influence the organization and all stakeholders.
What you can expect
Empowerment: Be part of a culture that champions trust and equality, encouraging you to lead, take initiative, and shape your career path.
Opportunities: Enjoy a secure environment with limitless growth potential; whether developing new skills, exploring career paths, or working in new locations.
Impact: Contribute to our mission of positive, lasting impact by innovating and enhancing our purchasing function.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
Our commitment to safety
At Alfa Laval, safety is not just a priority but something we live and breathe every day. We work together to uphold a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring the well-being of everyone involved. We believe that a safe workplace is essential to innovation and excellence. That's why we foster a culture where health and safety are integral to every step we take as a team.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so please submit yours as soon as possible.
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4e4c02a053a0b399". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9326667