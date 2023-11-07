Unit Lead Engineer - Data Platform Architecture and Engineering, AI
2023-11-07
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Develop an engineering and architectural strategy to build, integrate and optimize the overall data ecosystem environment, function and capabilities for H&M to maximize business value. Key responsibilities include: developing, maintaining and advancing the data ecosystem architecture, strategy and roadmaps to ensure they underpin business needs for agility, cost and stability. This effort is also responsible for defining the direction for engineering, implementing and supporting the improvement of developer efficiency through tooling, processes and content and governing the use of common platforms (e.g., data environments, APIs).
The leader in this role will lead the strategy, design, development and implementation of driving toward a 100% cloud native solutions. S/he will work across AIAD teams to build a cohesive engineering strategy, develop modern cloud architectures, define engineering and best processes and work closely with all data initiatives.
• Define a comprehensive multi-year data platform and services roadmap for AIAD
• Establish an end-state vision where cloud-native applications seamlessly produce and consume data in near-real time.
• Partner with business leaders in defining current and future state business architecture
• Define and automate end-to-end architecture governance processes for technology initiatives
• Lead programs that aid in developing an engineering-mindset across the organization
• Develop inner-source capabilities for core platforms
• Build H&M as a data powerhouse of talent, innovation across the globe.
• Responsible for developing a forward-looking global technology and Engineering strategy that advances the business needs for agility, cost and stability
• Maintains a comprehensive view of current and forecast technology economics, and the impact from targeted investments defined in the roadmap
• Demonstrates technology thought leadership with respect to the key technologies and practices adopted, challenging status quo to position H&M to compete in an era of increased competition and digital disruption
• Keeps a comprehensive and up-to-date view of the technology landscape, including trends, opportunities, best practices, and our standing, capabilities, and performance compared to both direct competitors and similar industries and organizations
• Fosters productive business relationships and build strong sponsorship of the technology architecture and roadmap
• Responsible for transforming governance from an after-thought to a fully-automated and integrated function within the entire software engineering pipeline
• Implements and governs key architectural processes and telemetry to provide a measured view of quality, accountability, and reusability while adhering to H&M's specific global and external industry standards
• Provides leadership within global and regional architecture forums, ensuring the reference architecture and roadmap are informed by practical requirements
• Maintains comprehensive data platform roadmaps, encompassing application and related infrastructure services, in an online, searchable repository, as defined by global standard
• Act as the focal point for Data leaders in knowing, understanding and synthesizing external cloud landscape.
• Provide vision, leadership and direction for external cloud services and capabilities related to data platform across H&M. Ensure organizational effectiveness/accountability, global optimizations, and superior products / services within an environment of continuous learning & growth
• Ultimate accountability for a robust external cloud data services. This includes driving excellence in engineering capabilities, automation, monitoring, risk mitigation, compliance and culture.
• Evaluate opportunities and enable measurable improvements quickly and best utilize resources, while building an automation roadmap that matches strategy and direction. Effectively scale regional solutions globally where appropriate.
• Partner with senior engineers and engineering managers to develop best practices.
• Proficiency in implementing cloud economics, showcasing value, and measuring outcomes in the realm of cloud economics.
Qualifications
• A Master's or Bachelor's Degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering is required
• 10+ years of data and analytics leadership experience
• Open to candidates from any industry, with a preference for those having prior experience in retail, brands, or e-commerce.
• Technical experience spanning across a wide range of analytical functions and capacities
• Experience designing and leading or rolling out product oriented methodology across teams
