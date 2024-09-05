Underwriting Technical Lead
Underwriting Technical Lead, Property and Engineering Lines
Zurich is one of the most specialized insurance companies within non-life insurance for local and international business in the Nordic market. We are now looking for a strong technical underwriter with a great portfolio management skillset to take on the position as Underwriting Technical Lead, Property and Engineering Lines.
Job description:
The Underwriting Technical Lead for Property and Engineering Lines will focus on the Nordic property market, including technical risks, engineering lines, and marine insurance portfolios across Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.
This role ensures alignment across property and technical risks, engineering lines, and marine insurance to establish a strong and cohesive underwriting organization that focuses on disciplined underwriting execution. The responsibilities of this role include reinforcing the underwriting framework and foundation, leading and coordinating policy wordings, managing accumulations, providing assurance, steering portfolios, and implementing improvement actions. Additionally, this role involves overseeing the technical training and development of underwriters under the direction of the respective Line of Business (LoB) Head.
Key tasks and accountabilities:
Identify key target areas in conjunction with the respective LoB Head and develop technical underwriting strategy, tactical plans and measurable objectives embedding strategic goals and underwriting plans in line with the CI UW strategies and framework, and drive execution and delivery of results and assist in the delivery of the required underwriting result for the short tail portfolios
Develop underwriting talent through training and reinforce the underwriting framework and foundation
Monitor and manage cat exposures and accumulations
Support in assurance planning, reviews and actions
Support in Nordic internal referrals
Monitor and support in the data quality of the respective portfolios
Focus on wording development and keep wording repositories up to date
Focus on creating efficient processes in facultative re-insurance and strengthen the framework for underwriters
Ensure collaborative and coherent approach with internal and external stakeholders
Contribute to the account level underwriting activities
Qualification:
Extensive experience in property and engineering lines underwriting with proven technical underwriting capability
Master's or bachelor's degree
Knowledge of distribution, portfolio management, execution on strategic plans
Knowledge and experience on technical risks is preferred
Experience in handling multinational programs
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
Ensure high degree of trust with the EMEA and Global Underwriting teams to obtain maximum empowerment / minimal referrals to operate in the Nordic countries
Skills and competencies:
Analytical with great people skills
Working through each aspect of a task or project; driving a task or project through to completion
Ensuring that all work performed is of a high standard
Excellent communication skills
Proactively developing and maintaining effective relationships to facilitate the achievement of goals
Customer focus focusing on customers' needs to drive the solution
You are welcome to submit your application online on September 19th at the latest. The selection process will run continuously and we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
Please refer your questions to Taija Tolonen-Pavlenko, Chief Underwriting Officer, +358968666351, taija.tolonen-pavlenko@zurich.com
or Carl-Arvid Nilsson, Nordic Talent Acquisition Specialist, +46767203350, carlarvid.nilsson@zurich.com
Who we are
Zurich is one of the world's leading insurance groups, and one of the few to operate on a global basis. Our mission is to help our customers understand and protect themselves from risk. With about 60,000 employees serving customers in more than 215 countries, we aspire to become the best global insurer as measured by our shareholders, customers and employees. We help individuals, small and medium sized companies and global corporations around the world understand and protect themselves from risk by offering a wide range of insurance products, solutions and advisory services.
Our people are the heart & soul of Zurich. Together we are committed to delivering on our purpose - Let's Create a Brighter Future Together!
Our ambition is to become one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. To get there we hire and develop the best talent available. With Zurich, you can expect to work on challenges that will help you grow and to collaborate with a diverse and inclusive global team.
Nordic Talent Acqusition Specialist
