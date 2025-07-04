UI Design - Team lead in Malmö
The role:
The Team Lead for UI Design will be a key member of the Verisure Global Design Team. The Role will report directly to the Design Studio Manager. The Team Lead will work closely with the rest of the Design Leadership Team as well as our Global Design Team. The role will be based in our R&D centre, in Malmö, with occasional European travel required.
The Team Lead position is fundamental to delivering world class interaction design across the Verisure product portfolio. The role will be instrumental in evolving our customer touchpoints, as technology, behaviors and design patterns evolve. You will partner closely with senior business management, proposition managers, product owners, usability and research experts as well as our engineering teams to enhance the overall quality of our output we deliver.
The role will perform a crucial part in evolving our processes, ways of working, quality, creation, development, refinement, and documentation of innovative design solutions. In this role you will lead the competency of UI Design and support the growth and development of the UI Design team members you will be leading in the Malmö Design Studio. The role will also actively collaborate with the Team Lead for UI in our Madrid Design Studio to ensure a cohesive and global approach to UI Design practice.
The position will work on both tactical and strategic workstreams.
The UI Design Team Lead will be:
* A Problem Seeker: a person with an analytical brain, who uses a range of tools and methods to find the root cause of customer problem(s).
* A Problem Solver: a person who will leave no stone unturned in their quest to solve customer problems and iteratively validate design concepts.
* A Change Maker: a person with the ability to synthesise design process and research and use it to their advantage when managing business objectives and stakeholders, ensuring that design direction is carried through into the final product offering.
* A Design Champion: a person who stands up for customers and makes sure that their voice is heard and understood throughout the process.
Main Responsibilities
Main responsibilities will include supporting the business in all aspects of Interaction Design. Key tasks include but are not limited to:
* Creatively lead, shaping and validate new product & service experiences from early concepts to detailed UI design, across both digital and physical interaction touchpoints.
* Lead the evolution of better practices and design thinking across the organization in close collaboration with design leadership.
* Lead high level planning together with Design Operations for all UI Design work in the Malmö design studio.
* Drive continuous improvements of existing products and services to enhance the overall user experience. Identify and use metrics to guide and structure this process.
* Mentor local staff; acting as a guiding star to develop capabilities through individual and team coaching while making sure team members are empowered and autonomous.
